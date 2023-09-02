Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mexican Peso Corrects: Don't Panic!

Sep. 02, 2023 5:30 AM ETUSD:MXN, MXN:USD
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • Banxico plans to unwind its short USD/MXN positions acquired through FX intervention, causing USD/MXN to spike higher.
  • The unwind will occur gradually, with only 50% of shorter-dated positions rolled over and longer positions allowed to mature.
  • Despite the unwind, the peso is expected to outperform due to its high carry, decent growth, strong sovereign position, and demand for nearshoring.

Mexico coins and US dollar banknotes in macro photo. Economy and finance.

Rmcarvalho/iStock via Getty Images

By Chris Turner & James Wilson

Unwinding the intervention

Late yesterday, Mexico's central bank, Banxico, announced its plans to unwind the outstanding balances of its FX hedging program, a program launched in February 2017 to support the beleaguered peso. During two