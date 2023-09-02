Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

The S&P 500 rose 2.50% for the week to close at 4,515.77 points, posting gains in four out of five sessions. Wall Street's benchmark index notched its best weekly performance since mid-June, helped by a host of economic data that pointed towards a slowing economy and boosted bets that the Federal Reserve could hold off on further rate hikes. Technology stocks also contributed to the S&P 500's weekly advance, adding onto their gain from last week. The week was crammed with key economic data on the labor market and inflation which will probably be instrumental in shaping the decision of the Fed's monetary policy committee at its meeting later this month. Many of the indicators pointed towards cooling in the economy, strengthening hopes that it would be enough for the central bank to keep rates steady. Friday's nonfarm payrolls report showed an uptick in the unemployment rate. Market participants took heart from the data, which suggests that the highly resilient labor market is finally cracking and that the effects of the Fed's aggressive tightening campaign is showing up. Investors are hoping that the reports have been enough to convince the central bank to stop hiking. The only blip was jobless claims numbers, which fell for a third straight week. See a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo became the third cabinet secretary to visit China this year after landing in the country for a trip that aimed to get the two sides talking again (prior trips were made by Janet Yellen and Antony Blinken). "Of course, in matters of national security, there is no room to compromise or negotiate," Raimondo told Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. "And as you say, the vast majority of our trade and investment relationship does not involve national security concerns." Tightening restrictions on technology and advanced semiconductors have weighed on U.S.-Sino tensions, but Beijing has also been struggling with an economic slowdown and worries about its property sector, prompting it to unveil a series of fresh stimulus measures. (7 comments)

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) traded above the $27,000 level after a federal court vacated an SEC ruling that had prohibited Grayscale from starting a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S. Cryptocurrencies jumped on the news on Tuesday, as well as stocks exposed to the industry. "This is a monumental step forward for American investors, the Bitcoin ecosystem, and all those who have been advocating for Bitcoin exposure through the added protection for the ETF wrapper," Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein declared. While things could still get held up, the company plans on "next steps" to bring OTC:GBTC to NYSE Arca as a spot Bitcoin ETF, which could potentially pave the way for similar products. (88 comments)

Shares of Salesforce (CRM) rose 5.6% AH on Wednesday after the cloud-computing giant reported Q2 results that topped expectations. Continued growth was seen in all of CRM's biggest segments, while guidance was raised for fiscal 2024. "I'm a growth CEO. So that's what I like to do... but I'll tell you, now I am quite addicted to the bottom line as well," CEO Marc Benioff announced on an earnings call. In terms of artificial intelligence, he said Salesforce is "looking at the evolution in a broad way, and you're really going to see it take place over four major zones." (26 comments)

There's a new target date for the expansion of the European Union proposed by European Council President Charles Michel. Coming meetings by EU leaders should focus on the enlargement of the trade bloc by 2030 in order to boost influence and assertiveness, and help remodel the global approach to development. Parts of the speech at the Bled Strategic Forum also focused on not importing past conflicts to block the accession process, but sticking to a merit-based process that outlines economic, judicial and administrative reforms needed for membership. "It will be difficult and sometimes painful," Michel declared, "[but] enlargement is no longer a dream. It is time to move forward." (7 comments)

Resolving the biggest single mass tort in U.S. history, 3M (MMM) agreed to a $6B settlement for over 300K lawsuits claiming the company sold the U.S. military defective combat earplugs. 3M had argued the earplugs worked properly when soldiers were trained on how to use them, but veterans had sued subsidiary Aearo Technologies, claiming that its foam earplugs were flawed and didn’t protect them from damage to their hearing. The case is one of two big disputes that 3M has found itself in. The other is related to "forever chemicals," with the potential for liabilities that analysts have estimated may cost the company billions of dollars. (11 comments)