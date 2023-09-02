Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
September 2023 Monthly

Summary

  • The US economy is showing signs of strength, with falling inflation and rising employment, while China's economy continues to struggle.
  • The eurozone is facing challenges from energy prices and China, with little political will to offer new supportive measures.
  • Japan saw surprising growth in Q2, but consumption and business spending remain stagnant.

4K Currency background (loopable)

kontekbrothers/iStock via Getty Images

There is a sense of new divergence. Most economists, including the staff at the Federal Reserve, no longer think the US is recession-bound. Unprecedented in modern times, inflation has fallen sharply, and unemployment has not risen, and the economy appears to be

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

