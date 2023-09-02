Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
American Hotel Income Properties: 10.7% Yield From US Lodging With A Canadian Discount

Ross Bowler
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • US hotel REIT sector sees stronger operating results in Q2 due to growing business travel demand.
  • American Hotel Income Properties (AHOTF) is undervalued compared to its peers, with a high dividend yield and trading at a discount to NAV.
  • AHOTF shares are predominantly held by individual Canadian investors, and the company reports financial results and pays dividends in US dollars.

Steadily growing business travel demand helped the US hotel REIT sector turn in stronger operating results for the second quarter. Buoyed by strong occupancy and room rate, the sector’s same store revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew 3.8% compared to a very strong

Ross Bowler
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities.  Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation. I am an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Dane Bowler.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AHOTF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

