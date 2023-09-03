Rare Stock Picks In August 2023 - From 34 Discerning Analysts
Summary
- We've compiled a list of August investment picks that you may have missed.
- Some Seeking Alpha analysts are more discerning by nature. Others are finding compelling ideas hard to come by in today's market environment.
- Featured here are the investment ideas from analysts who have made ONLY 1 Buy/Strong Buy stock recommendation in the past 3 months.
This report contains Buy/Strong Buy recommendations made in August by Seeking Alpha analysts who made no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.
For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector or industry.
Chemicals
- Flexible Solutions International (FSI) - Value Investor Grant Gigliotti published 11 articles over the past 3 months but only found one stock to his liking. (Flexible Solutions And Its Real Value)
Biotech
- Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) - While Jonathan Faison posted 9 Buy/Strong Buy suggestions during the first half of 2023, this is his only recommendation in the past 3 months. (Black Diamond Therapeutics: MasterKey Approach Validated With Lung Cancer Update)
- Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) - This small biotech has found favour in Vision and Value's portfolio. (Capitalizing On Inflammation's Role In Neurological Disease)
Medical
- Teladoc (TDOC) - Kirk Spano found volatile Teladoc to his liking in mid-August (Buy Teladoc: AI Will Likely Spur Healthcare Deflation)
- Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) - Frequent Short Seller TripleGate takes a bullish view on this micro-cap medical equipment firm. (Delcath Systems: HEPZATO KIT Should Receive Approval On Aug 14 PDUFA)
Retailers
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) - Analyst LD Investments wrote 30 articles over the past 3 months but only found one stock to her liking. (Levi Strauss & Co: Decent Long-Term Prospects, Enticing Valuation)
- AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) - Value-leaning analyst Eric Nickolaison sees the auto parts giant as relatively attractive despite strong share price performance. (AutoZone: Durable And Cheap)
- Lowe's (LOW) - Analyst James Brender says the home improvement retailer's stock may not be cheap but offers solid value. (Lowe's: Potential Trough In Revenues Could Be A Lucrative Opportunity)
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) - Investing 501, a long-time discriminate investment partnership, thinks the struggling restauranteur is a great contrarian opportunity. Shares have fallen an additional 15% since the post. (Noodles & Company: Time To Grow Or Time To Sow?)
- Chewy (CHWY) - CFA Timur Mirzaev sees a contrarian opportunity in the pet supplies retailer. (Chewy: Q2 Earnings Is A Mixed Bag, But The Stock Is A Buy)
Technology / Fintech
- NVIDIA (NVDA) - The CEO of Gunderson Capital Management came out of hiding to attach his cart to NVIDIA. (Nvidia Remains The Best Stock In The Market Right Now)
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) - Economist who goes by the name Innovation Sustainability Growth sees value in this fintech company amid a pullback due to a bearish report. (Shift4 Payments Looks Strong Despite Blue Orca Short Report)
- Salesforce (CRM) - CFA Charterholder Patrizia Saviolo thinks the CRM leader is an underappreciated beneficiary from Artificial Intelligence. (My Favorite AI Is A Salesforce Guy Whose Name Is Einstein GPT)
- Salesforce (CRM) - The CRM leader receives a second vouch of confidence, this time from analyst Alpha Compounder. (Salesforce: Undervalued Based On Adjusted Earnings)
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) - Long-time financial industry professional Federico Cuneo returns for the first time since 2021 with a new buy recommendation. (Arlo Technologies: Buy The AI And Cloud Gem That Is Set To Double)
- PayPal Holdings (PYPL) - Manole Capital Management, who rarely chimes in on specific stocks, calls the valuation extremely compelling. (The PayPal Opportunity)
Metals and Mining
- Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY) - Commodities-focused Aitezaz Khan believes a recent acquisition bodes well for the South African PGM miner (With RBPlat Acquisition, Impala Platinum Strengthens Its Foothold In The PGM Mining Space)
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) - Analyst SD Davis returns after a year-long break to present this U.K. mining and metallurgy company as a Buy. (Ferroglobe, Secular Tailwinds For A Cyclical Miner)
- United States Steel Corp (X) - Economist Joaquin Mercado Sapiain thinks investors should jump into US Steel as the bidding war heats up. (US Steel: Potential Upside From Cleveland-Cliffs Takeover Offer)
- MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) - Andrei Ovidiu Gheorghe returned in August to upgrade the rare metals company. (MP Materials: It's A Good Time To Make A Move)
Finance And Insurance
- Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) - Collin Sclesky thinks this is a great pullback opportunity in the banking sector. (The Recovery Of Citizens Financial Group)
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) - CFA Charterholder Vasant Jain sees an opportunity in the out-of-favour brokerage. (Robinhood: A Solid Engine Under The Hood)
Entertainment
- Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) - Analyst No Guilt thinks the New York-based sports and entertainment group is good value, and shares have pulled back since then. (Madison Square Garden Sports For The Win)
Energy
- Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) - Small-cap-focused investor Tim Paul likes this restructured O&G play. (Vitesse Energy Is A Bakken Power Player)
Real Estate and REITS
- Ventas (NYSE:VTR) - Real Estate Expert Mark Roussin sees a great opportunity in Ventas as a result of increased senior housing potential. (Ventas: Time For This REIT To Capitalize On The Silver Tsunami)
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) - This rarely covered cloud-based real-estate brokerage was to Stella Mwende's liking. (eXp World Holdings, Inc.: Agent-Focused Business Model Key To Future Growth)
- NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP) - Relatively unknown REIT is to Sanjeev Vaid's liking. (NewLake Capital Partners: Upgrading To 'Buy')
Communications
- Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) - Undercovered-focused analyst Edgar Torres H sees upside for this communications firm. (Altice USA: Hidden Gem, M&A Target, Or Debt Trap?)
Food manufacturing
- The Hershey Company (HSY) - Analyst Nicholas Ward thinks it's a great time to buy the chocolate and confectionary giant, and the stock has seen a rare pullback. (The Hershey Company: Why I've Been Buying This Blue Chip Compounder)
Industrials
- TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) - Analyst Growth Stock Prospector sees an opportunity in this microcap specialty printer. (TransAct Technologies: A Unique Opportunity)
- Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) - Despite trading near all-time highs, the diversified industrial firm is predicted by North Post Research to thrive despite recession risks. (Parker-Hannifin Is An Industrial Gem)
- Stellantis N.V. (STLA) - Analyst Vittorio Bertolini refers to the automaker as a cigarette butt, but a potentially profitable one. (Stellantis: A Cigar Butt Investment In The Automotive Industry)
ETFs
- iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) - Joshua Sorto cites this ETF has the best way to capitalize on India's growth. (SMIN: Possibly The Best India ETF)
- Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:TPYP) - Sean Daly finds this midstream ETF relatively cheap. (TPYP: Lean Into The Midstream Sector's Higher Estimates, Yields, And Buybacks)
Inclusion Criteria: The above ideas were objectively compiled based on the set criteria. Exclusions include new Seeking Alpha writers, and stocks that were repeat recommendations by the contributor.
