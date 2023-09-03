Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rare Stock Picks In August 2023 - From 34 Discerning Analysts

Summary

  • We've compiled a list of August investment picks that you may have missed.
  • Some Seeking Alpha analysts are more discerning by nature. Others are finding compelling ideas hard to come by in today's market environment.
  • Featured here are the investment ideas from analysts who have made ONLY 1 Buy/Strong Buy stock recommendation in the past 3 months.

This report contains Buy/Strong Buy recommendations made in August by Seeking Alpha analysts who made no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.

For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector or industry.

Chemicals

  • Flexible Solutions International (FSI) - Value Investor Grant Gigliotti published 11 articles over the past 3 months but only found one stock to his liking. (Flexible Solutions And Its Real Value)

Biotech

Medical

Retailers

This article was written by

Jeffrey Fischer has been a member of Seeking Alpha for 10 years, and serves as Senior Managing Editor. For the initial 8 years he served as a Seeking Alpha PRO Editor. Jeff has worked in the financial/investment industry for 20+ years. Prior to joining Seeking Alpha, he was a Treasury Manager for a large commodities firm, where he managed financial liquidity, currency risk hedge portfolios, and investment arbitrage trades. Jeff has also worked in financial performance analytics, trading, and banking. Jeff has a healthy interest in behavioural finance, and loves a good investment "story" at least as much as a valuation analysis. Jeff completed the requirements of the CFA Charter in 2003, and is an active member of the CFA Institute.

Ventureshadow
Today, 11:01 AM
In my email inbox this essay is shown as written by Jonathan Faison, but of course it is not. Regarding Stellantis the correct term is "cigar butt" not cigarette butt, except it is better than that and does not conform to the definition.
