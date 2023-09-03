Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

The key economic events for the holiday-shortened week will be releases on factory orders, initial jobless claims, and consumer credit. Those releases will add to the spotlight on the Federal Reserve, which may turn even brighter with several FOMC speakers making the rounds with speeches and the Fed's Beige Book for September scheduled to be released, and then broken down by analysts. At publication time, the CME FedWatch tool indicated a 6% probability of an interest rate increase of 25 points at the next Fed meeting scheduled for September 19-20, while trading on the fed funds contract implies a probability of just under 35% that an interest rate hike of either 25 to 50 basis points will take place before or at the November meeting. Meanwhile, the energy market could be jolted after details are released on Russia's new OPEC+ supply cut agreement.



The corporate calendar is very active in the week ahead, with the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Technology Conference, Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) developer conference, Citi Global Technology Conference, Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Innovation Day some of the key events. Notable names on the earnings calendar include Kroger (KR) (analysis) and DocuSign (DOCU) (preview).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, September 5 - Zscaler (ZS), HealthEquity (HQY), and Asana (ASAN).



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, September 6 - UiPath (PATH), GameStop (GME), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), and C3.ai (AI).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, September 7 - DocuSign (DOCU), Guidewire Software (GWRE), Smartsheet (SMAR), and Planet Labs (PL).



Earnings spotlight: Friday, September 8 - Kroger (KR) and Rent the Runway (RENT).

IPO and spinoff watch: SOLOWIN (NASDAQ:SWIN) is expected to price its IPO and start trading. The online brokerage and investment advisory firm aims to raise $10M with an expected 2.5M shares priced at $4 per share. Quiet periods will expire on Fitell (FTEL), NeurAxis (NYSE:NRXS), and LQR House (LQR) to free up analysts to post ratings. IPO lockup periods expire on blocks of shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI), and Xiao-I. (AIXI). Arm Holdings Limited (ARM), the British chip design unit owned by Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), plans to launch its roadshow for investors during the week and potentially set its initial pricing range.

Key events: adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) will hold its annual corporate conference in Frankfurt on September 5. HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) will host its Analyst Day in conjunction with the INBOUND 23 conference on September 6. On the same day, Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) will hold an Investor Day event and Intuit (INTU) will host an Innovation Day event. See a detailed list of all the key events scheduled for next week in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.



Conference schedule: The Goldman Sachs Communacopia Technology Conference may be the key conference of the week, amid conflicting reads on how consumer spending trends are holding up. Some of the notable retail companies due to give presentations at the three-day conference include Shopify (SHOP), eBay (EBAY), Fiverr International (FVRR), Etsy (ETSY), IMAX (IMAX), Peloton Interactive (PTON), and Mattel (MAT). Notable tech companies such as Shopify (SHOP), Juniper Networks (JNPR), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Mobileye Global (MBLY), and Intel (INTC) will also be participating. Other major conferences scheduled for the week include Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference, the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, the Evercore ISI Semiconductor & Semiconductor Equipment Conference, Citi’s 18th Annual BioPharma Conference, and the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference.

Stock splits: The 1-for-40 reverse stock split for WeWork (WE) will be effective on September 5.

