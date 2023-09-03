Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Polestar Q2 Earnings: A Buy-The-Dip Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Polestar missed revenue expectations, but nonetheless saw double-digit top line growth in Q2.
  • Polestar's shares declined 13% after earnings submission, presenting a buying opportunity for long-term investors.
  • Polestar's growing EV portfolio and upcoming product launches could lead to incremental revenue growth as well as improving investor sentiment.
  • Shares have an attractive valuation relative to other EV companies with significant delivery volumes.

Volvo-owned electric vehicle start-up Polestar (NASDAQ:PSNY) reported results for the second fiscal quarter on Thursday that missed revenue expectations. Despite Polestar seeing continued momentum in deliveries and revenues in Q2'23, the EV company's shares declined 13% after earnings submission. Considering

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

