Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Keysight: Well Positioned In The Communications Industry

Sep. 03, 2023 3:34 AM ETKeysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
287 Followers

Summary

  • The company is benefiting from increased defense spending and modernization efforts, providing stability and growth opportunities.
  • KEY's investment in development and technology leadership positions it as a leading player in the testing segment.
  • Keysight's opportunities in the commercial communications market, particularly in 5G and upcoming 6G cycles, position it for long-term growth.

Technology network background concept.

your_photo

Thesis

I believe Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) is well-positioned to gain market share, increase customer spending, and grow its software and recurring revenue segments, leading to margin expansion. Keysight's emphasis on R&D testing makes it relatively resilient compared to production and

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
287 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.