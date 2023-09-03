Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Star Bulk Carriers: Improved Balance Sheets Trigger Handsome Dividends

Sep. 03, 2023 3:00 PM ETStar Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • Star Bulk Carriers has recorded another quarter of improved TCE rates compared to most of its dry bulk peers and industry averages, with the preliminary FQ3'23 rates also highly promising.
  • In addition, the company records market-leading daily OPEX per vessel of $4.91K in FQ2'23, naturally triggering its expanded profitability and variable dividend payouts.
  • With SBLK's balance sheet in much better shape post hyper pandemic windfall, we believe investors may still look forward to excellent payouts ahead.
  • Based on SBLK's FQ2'23 EPS of $0.43 and variable dividend of $0.40, we are looking at an approximate payout ratio of 93% and an annualized yield of 9%.
  • With the global economy already in its down cycle, we believe that there is an excellent upside to the intermediate-term demand recovery for dry bulk commodities, once the global macroeconomic outlook lifts.

SBLK's Dry Bulk Investment Thesis Remains Viable, Despite The Normalized TCE Rates

We previously covered Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in May 2023, discussing its mixed prospects thanks to China's uncertain iron ore demand recovery.

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Comments (1)

petergo007
Today, 3:47 PM
thank you for the article !
