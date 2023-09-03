Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Week In Review: GenFleet Out-Licenses Three Candidates To Verastem In $625 Million Deal

Sep. 03, 2023 3:45 AM ETAKESF, AZN, AZNCF, BNTX, DSKYF, DSNKY, IMAB, MRK, SMMT, VSTM
ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.13K Followers

Summary

  • Shanghai GenFleet Technologies partners with Verastem in a deal worth up to $625.5 million for three preclinical small-molecule candidates for RAS pathway-driven cancers.
  • Shanghai Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals raises $13.8 million in a B funding round to advance its portfolio of small molecule drugs.
  • Shanghai Henlius Biotech collaborates with HanchorBio to discover novel immuno-biomedicines for patients with tumors resistant to anti-PD-1/L1 immunotherapies.

Molecular Structure - Lights Concept

BlackJack3D

Deals and Financings

Shanghai GenFleet Technologies partnered three preclinical small-molecule candidates for RAS pathway-driven cancers to Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) in a deal that could be worth up to $625.5 million (see story). GenFleet will receive an

This article was written by

ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.13K Followers
China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.