Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gogo: Still A Hold, But Getting Interesting

Sep. 03, 2023 5:11 AM ETGogo Inc. (GOGO)VSAT
Andes Capital profile picture
Andes Capital
1 Follower

Summary

  • Gogo faces increasing competition in the in-flight connectivity market from providers like Viasat and SpaceX.
  • Gogo's current Air-to-Ground network has limitations in speed and coverage compared to satellite networks.
  • Gogo is investing in new technologies like 5G and LEO satellites to improve its offerings and expand internationally.
  • Gogo is still a hold as it doesn't offer a wide margin of safety, but it's worth keeping an eye on it.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Andes Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

jet flight travel concept stock photo. Airplane fly above amazing blue misty mountain

welcomeinside

This article was written by

Andes Capital profile picture
Andes Capital
1 Follower
I am an investor passionate about value investing and growth at a reasonable price. I am focused on finding undervalued foreign and small- and mid-cap companies with the potential to grow over the long term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.