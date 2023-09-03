Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DGRW: Dividend Fund With Limited Benefit To Your Portfolio

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.18K Followers

Summary

  • The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund is a U.S. dividend-focused ETF with a market capitalization ratio of approximately $9.8 billion.
  • DGRW selects dividend-paying companies based on liquidity and dividend screens, as well as a composite risk score.
  • The holdings of DGRW are skewed towards technology stocks, similar to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, and the performance of the two ETFs is almost identical.
  • Given DGRW's net expense ratio and 1.86% yield, there is a significant opportunity cost for investors entering into this ETF.
  • Similar alternatives, which focus on quality dividends, provide far more attractive dividend yield and cost less. Moreover, there is a very small difference from the S&P 500, which questions the rationale of DGRW.

Blue arrows pointing up mock up, success and business growth template

bpawesome

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) is a U.S. dividend focused ETF with a market capitalization ratio of approximately $9.8 billion.

The underlying objective of DGRW is to deliver safe and growing dividends. There are a

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.18K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

m
maneugeni
Today, 6:31 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9)
Surprising article as this fund is different from an S&P 500 index fund as it does not replicate that index and has outperformed those funds with much less yearly downside volatility, despite its higher expense. I view it as an alternative to an S&P Index fund, performing as well or better on average, with less risk, and paying monthly dividends that can have a compounding effect if on drip.
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 6:44 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (602)
@maneugeni disagree about the volatility. If you exclude the upside vol, you will arrive at a different conclusion. Plus, could you please give a bit of context how you determined that DGRW has outperformed its peers? Checking the historical returns (on a total return basis) I just don't see it:)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.