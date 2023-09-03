Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NN Group: Still An Exceptional Dividend Growth Investment Opportunity

Sep. 03, 2023 5:31 AM ETNN Group N.V. (NNGPF)
Dutch Dividend Therapist profile picture
Dutch Dividend Therapist
93 Followers

Summary

  • NN Group is a Dutch insurance company that offers an attractive total shareholder return of around 10% annually.
  • The fundamentals of the company have significantly improved due to a higher than expected operating capital generation and a better solvency ratio.
  • Due to the improved financials, it shouldn’t be a problem for NN Group to stay committed to their dividend growth policy.
  • Based on the dividend discount model, the fair value of NN Group is €44.77 per share, which is significantly undervalued.
Office building of the Nationale Nederlanden insurance company

robas/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis

On the 27th of June I wrote an article about NN Group (OTCPK:NNGPF) as an attractive dividend growth investment. Since then the stock price of €33.32 per share went up a decent amount.

This week NN Group has

This article was written by

Dutch Dividend Therapist profile picture
Dutch Dividend Therapist
93 Followers
I am a Dutch manual therapist (MSc) and a passionate retail investor. My investment journey started in 2021 and from that point my love for investing has begun. Nearly from the start i had a strong preference for dividend growth investing.My investment goal is to retire early with the dividend growth strategy, combined with value investing.My analysis is mainly focussed on companies that pay a dividend - preferably a reliable growing dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NNGPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.