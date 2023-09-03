Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
You're The Next REIT Contestant On 'The Price Is Right'

Sep. 03, 2023 7:00 AM ETCCI, HIW, MPW, ONL, SAFE5 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bob Barker, the late host of The Price Is Right, was part of the greatest generation and had a diverse career in broadcasting.
  • Crown Castle, Highwoods Properties, Safehold, Orion Office REIT, and Medical Properties Trust are recommended as attractive REIT investments.
  • These REITs offer a margin of safety and potential for price appreciation in the next 12 months.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Bob Barker Tapes His Final Episode Of "The Price Is Right"

Mark Davis/Getty Images Entertainment

An American legend passed away this month.

Younger generations – many millennials, Gen Zers, and especially the Alpha bunch of kiddos - might not know the name. In fact, chances are very, very high the latter two don’t.

Comments (5)

Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:36 AM
Premium
Comments (10.93K)
Regarding Mpw

"The dividend cut was highly anticipated by the market and did not cause a severe sell-off. Actually, the stock has risen in price since the announcement, going from $7.01 on August 21 to $7.34 as of yesterday’s close."

That's largely due to the fact that MPW dropped -15% the trading day before the cut based on another WSJ article ... I believe that 15% drop may have been a catalyst for the size of the cut...
jerryki profile picture
jerryki
Today, 8:10 AM
Comments (875)
2 of the 5 I won't buy on principle, re management. "Everybody" knows about that issue with MPW, but not as many re SAFE (see my prior posts on them and the SA article about the top guy, titled something like '5 for me and 1 for you, the shareholder'.
r
rsmab01
Today, 7:12 AM
Premium
Comments (305)
Good Morning Brad,

This almost looks like your “Biggest Loser List” minus IIPR and NLCP.

You’ve got to be down more than 30% on all of these by now. Are you really doubling down on these? It’s close to “tax loss harvesting” season…would figure there’s more down pressure for these right now than up.

Enjoy your Labor Day BBQ!

Regards,
Rob
C
Centrino
Today, 7:10 AM
Comments (2.61K)
Thanks Brad!
I'll open a CCI position next week.
M
Moggbomber
Today, 7:06 AM
Premium
Comments (35)
Thanks for the article, Brad! Bob was a great man. I have many memories of watching him back in "my day".
