How KNOT Offshore Partners LP Is Poised For Significant Share Price Rebound

Sep. 04, 2023 9:00 AM ETKNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)4 Comments
Jan Martinek
Summary

  • KNOP is a leading company in the shuttle tanker industry.
  • A dividend cut in January 2023 drove the share price 70% down.
  • On 2Q23 call the CEO confirmed that most concerns that led to the dividend cut have been resolved.
  • The board is expected to resume dividends, potentially leading to a significant share price rerating.
  • The shuttle tanker market is tight and expected to tighten further due to increasing demand and limited supply. A strong market limits the downside and magnifies the upside.

Oil rig on the sea with approaching tanker ship

gremlin

Introduction to KNOP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) is a leading company in the shuttle tanker industry. The company operates 18 shuttle tankers out of global feet of 78. The company is listed in New York with a USD175 million

Jan Martinek
Former investment banker spent 17 years in London covering CEE region. Now runs private family office.

Comments (4)

p
pachamama
Today, 9:18 AM
Yeah.
When economics improve the knudsen will take it private at cheap price.
Norwegian style treatment of minority shareholders conform esg principles invented by blackrock and co
My trust is gone for these partnerships.
Just stay away
Jan Martinek
Today, 9:23 AM
@pachamama Takeover is always a risk. It could limit the upside. They will always pay a premium….
J
Jan Blanckaert
Today, 9:15 AM
Thanks for the update . Holding on my shares for the moment until better times
Jan Martinek
Today, 9:17 AM
@Jan Blanckaert Better times should be coming soon :-)
