Bim

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. We have started coverage on the firm in early 2023, with an initial "buy" rating. We have found the stock attractive at that time, due to the:

company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders in the form of dividends and through share buybacks new strategy and initiatives, which could potentially substantial value for shareholders

On the other hand, we have also highlighted some risks to keep in mind, which were mainly revolving around the macroeconomic headwinds and the deteriorating margins.

Since our last writing, LYB has gained slightly more than 6%, underperforming the broader market, which has increased by almost 10% in the same period.

Rating history (Author)

The aim of today's article is to take a look at the company's latest financial results and see whether our previously established bullish rating is still intact.

Q2 results

Early August LYB has delivered its quarterly financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

While Q2 Non-GAAP EPS has beaten analyst estimates by $0.14, the figure has declined by more than 50% year-over-year. The revenue of $10.3B has fallen short of estimates by $790 million, representing a significant 30% decline year-over-year. The firm has cited the macroeconomic uncertainty as the primary reason for the disappointing results.

[...] soft demand due to ongoing economic uncertainty. Stagnant demand, volatile feedstock costs and new capacity in North America and China are challenging petrochemical margins.

Income statement (LYB)

When we disaggregate the revenue by key products, we can clearly see the decline across all the products.

Revenue by product (LYB)

At the same time, SG&A expenses along with interest expenses have increased significantly compared to the prior year period. While margins have somewhat improved quarter-over-quarter, the year-over-year comparison is still pointing to a meaningful contraction of the margins. The follow chart shows the three most commonly observed margins, namely the gross profit margin, the operating margin and the net income margin, and their developments over the past years.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, it is important to see how some of the balance sheet items have been developing in the recent past. We normally like to analyse the changes in accounts receivable, especially in relation to revenue, and the changes in inventory, as these items could signal how the demand for the company's product is developing and whether the firm is potentially trying to inflate its sales figures by pulling demand forward from future periods.

Assets (LYB)

We believe the change in accounts receivable is not indicating any potential inflation of the sales figures. Over the past year, the accounts receivable have been generally following the changes in the revenue.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, inventories appear to have remained high, potentially signalling that the demand remains soft for LYB's products. Ideally, we would like to see inventory levels coming down to pre-pandemic levels.

Data by YCharts

While we are not entirely impressed by these results, we now have to assess how they impact the firm's valuation. Today, we will be using dividend discount models to estimate the firm's fair value, and therefore we are especially interested in how the firm's dividend paying ability has changed.

Valuation

This time we will be using dividend discount models to come up with fair value estimates, but we have to make sure that the input parameters and assumptions are appropriate to reflect the current economic reality. So let us start by checking dividend safety.

Dividend safety

The firm's dividend safety has been also deteriorating in the past quarters. We can see in the table below that LYB's current payout ratio is significantly higher than the sector median and also meaningfully higher than its own 5YR averages.

Dividend safety (Seeking Alpha)

On the other hand, in the past quarter the firm has generated enough cash flow from operations ($1.29B) to cover both its capital expenditures ($0.3B) and its returns to shareholders ($0.5B - including dividends and share repurchases), which is definitely a good sign.

Although the firm has provided cautious guidance for the rest of the year due to the macroeconomic uncertainty and the slower than expected recovery in China, we remain optimistic that the firm's strategic initiatives aimed at improving profitability will strengthen the firm's ability to sustain its dividends in the coming quarters.

Dividend growth

Recently, LYB has increased its dividend by 5%, resulting in a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share. This figure is roughly in-line with the company's midterm average dividend growth.

Dividend growth (Seeking Alpha)

For this reason, in our estimation we will be using a perpetual growth rate of 5%.

Required rate of return

To determine the required rate of return, normally we look at the firm's weighted average cost of capital. According to the latest estimate, the WACC is about 10.75%.

WACC (finbox.com)

Results

Incorporating these assumption into our dividend discount model, we get a fair value of $96 per share for LYB's stock, largely in line with the current market price.

Results (Author)

Further, we have to mention that these result do not include directly the potential positive impacts of the share buybacks, and also near term growth/ cost saving opportunities that could enable the firm to growth the dividends at a faster rate in the near term.

Conclusion

The firm has delivered relatively weak quarterly results, showing significant decline in revenue and EPS. At the same time, costs have increased and margins have contracted year-over-year. As reasons, the company has cited the tough macroeconomic environment and the slower than expected recovery in China.

The firm has recently increased its quarterly dividend by 5% to $1.25 per share.

According to our dividend discount model, the company's stock appears to be fairly valued. While the dividend safety has deteriorated over the past quarters, we believe that it remains safe as the firm has generated enough cash flow from operations to cover both its CAPEX and its returns to shareholders.

For these reasons, we maintain our bullish rating.