Ready Capital: A Fat 14.5% CRE Yield After The Merger With Broadmark

Sep. 03, 2023 7:16 AM ETReady Capital Corporation (RC), RCC2 Comments
Summary

  • Ready Capital is paying out a 14.5% dividend yield.
  • The mREIT is also currently trading for 76 cents on the dollar following its merger with Broadmark Realty.
  • There is some dividend uncertainty as its payout ratio sits at 111%.

Modern multi-family building

WDnet/iStock via Getty Images

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last declared an aggregate quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share, in line with its prior payment and for a 14.5% annualized forward yield. The income is the prize, and Ready is paying

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

M
MegaDivGuy
Today, 7:36 AM
Premium
Comments (3.01K)
@Pacifica Yield To determine the investability of this security, the important financial metric is not GAAP earnings, but rather, FFO, or better yet, AFFO. Would you be kind enough to supply one or both of these numbers?
Today, 7:39 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.57K)
@MegaDivGuy Distributable earnings would fill the role of FFO here and that's the figure provided by the mREIT.
