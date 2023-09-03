Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500: Ready For Range - Week Starting 5th September (Technical Analysis)

Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
12.06K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 is targeting new highs above 4607.
  • In the near term, a pullback to 4415 looks probable before any break-out.
  • Higher timeframe exhaustion suggests a prolonged sideways correction could play out over September/October. Any new highs will likely fail and lead to more trading within the 4325-4607 range.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Two weeks have passed since my last article, and the key level of 4325 highlighted back then should have kept readers on the right side of the S&P 500's (SP500) recent rally.

Given the recovery and the strong

This article was written by

Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
12.06K Followers
Chief Analyst at Matrixtrade.com. Author of the ebook 'Fractal Market Mastery.' Trend follower and market timer. All time frames, all instruments - wherever there's an edge.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 4:25 PM
Premium
Comments (3.13K)
Thanks for your analyse
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.