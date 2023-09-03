The U.S. Dollar: Where Is It Going

malerapaso

The value of the dollar has been relatively strong throughout August.

On August 1, 2023, it cost $1.0997 to acquire one Euro.

On Friday, September 1, it cost just $1.0776 to acquire a Euro.

U.S> Dollars per One Euro (Federal Reserve)

Thus for the whole month of August, it cost less than $1.1000 to buy a Euro.

The month of August closed with evidence that the Federal Reserve System had maintained its program of quantitative tightening for almost 18 months. And, the Federal Reserve had reduced the size of its securities portfolio by $1.0 trillion.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the annual monetary conference at Jackson Hole and basically said that the Fed would continue on as it saw fit.

That is, quantitative tightening will still go on for an extended period of time.

The Fed is not stopping its surveillance of the inflation battle.

And, the value of the U.S. Dollar rose.

Concerns

The problem the Fed, and Chairman Powell, have been facing is that the "financial markets" have not exactly believed their willingness to continue on as they have.

Mr. Powell has, from the start, stated that this would be an extended battle, but, investors kept "seeing signs" that he was actually "letting go."

But, Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve have continued.

Yes, they have manipulated the balance sheet so that excess reserves in the banking system, after an initial drop, have not changed much over the past year.

And, these excess reserves in the banking system, Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks on the Fed's balance sheet, still remain around $3.1 trillion.

So, the Fed continues to reduce the size of its securities portfolio held outright and the Fed continues to raise its policy rate of interest.

Expectations are for Mr. Powell to raise the Fed's policy rate of interest another 25 to 50 basis points this year. This would bring the upper limit of the policy range for the rate to 6.00 percent or slightly less.

The effective Federal Funds rate is now at 5.33 percent.

But, investors, responding to the Thursday labor market report, continued to bump up stock prices.

The feeling still seems to be that Mr. Powell will back off from "tightening" as soon as he experiences some "jitters" about falling markets.

Market participants have continued to believe that Mr. Powell will always "err on the side of monetary ease" if he fears a market collapse.

I just don't sense that market participants have full confidence in what Mr. Powell's response might be if things get a little "tense."

The Dollar

Given this concern, the value of the U.S. Dollar against other currencies has been weak since the fall of 2022.

Other central banks, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Canada, have also been tightening up their monetary policies to fight the inflation threat.

This is what has kept the dollar weak since last fall.

U.S. Dollar Index (Federal Reserve)

Here we see the performance of the U.S. Dollar Index. The peak index rate occurred on November 1, 2022.

Since February, the index has been relatively constant.

The Future

As readers know, I like a strong U.S. Dollar.

I this respect, I am pleased that the value of the U.S. Dollar seems to have leveled out, even showing some strength to rise a bit more.

What still concerns me about the future is the amount of liquidity that exists within the U.S. financial system.

I have written about this many times before.

The U.S. commercial banking system has over $3.1 trillion in cash setting on their balance sheets. This is a massive amount of money.

The financial markets are flush with funds. That is why the stock market can bounce around so freely.

What is going to happen to this money?

Yes, Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve contend that they will continue on with "quantitative tightening" as it is needed.

But, a lot of money was put into the commercial banking system to fight the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, recession, and supply chair problems. A lot of money.

Much of these monies still remain on balance sheets.

How is the Federal Reserve going to handle all of this?

I believe that this is one of the main reasons why the value of the U.S. Dollar remains where it is.

As I have said before, investors need to pay attention to what is happening to the value of the U.S. Dollar.

I would like to see the value of the dollar rise. This would indicate strength for the U.S. economy.

I am afraid that the value of the dollar will fall.

I am afraid that global investors will conclude that all these "excess reserves" are not being taken care of in the U.S. financial system and will move out of the dollar.

So, keep a close eye on the value of the U.S. Dollar.