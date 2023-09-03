Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 3

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 9/12 9/27 0.29 0.31 6.90% 2.43% 11 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Sep 4

Markets closed in observance of Labor Day.

Tuesday Sep 5 (Ex-Div 9/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 10/4 0.32 40.07 3.19% 8 The Mosaic Company (MOS) 9/21 0.2 39.85 2.01% 5 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 9/15 0.6 42.4 5.66% 14 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 9/29 0.65 78.43 3.32% 15 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) 9/22 0.17 42.06 1.62% 6 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Sep 6 (Ex-Div 9/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 10/1 1.25 255.75 1.96% 47 AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 9/22 0.34 52.34 2.60% 11 Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 9/25 0.27 21.74 4.97% 22 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 9/29 0.91 278.46 1.31% 51 BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 9/22 5 706.19 2.83% 14 Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 10/2 0.55 69.92 3.15% 8 CME Group Inc. (CME) 9/27 1.1 202.89 2.17% 13 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 9/29 0.79 CAD 113.17 2.06% 28 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 9/22 0.15 23.78 2.52% 12 Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) 9/22 1.48 442.38 1.34% 13 Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 9/22 0.26 90.43 1.15% 11 First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 9/15 0.53 63.24 3.35% 14 First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 9/22 0.13 12.51 4.16% 7 Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 9/29 0.17 13.01 5.23% 7 Genpact Limited (G) 9/26 0.1375 37.83 1.45% 7 Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 10/2 0.95 155.08 2.45% 67 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 9/28 0.52 158.08 1.32% 33 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 10/3 1.18 127.46 3.70% 51 Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 9/29 0.85 165.85 2.05% 60 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 9/15 0.235 40.67 6.93% 13 Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 9/22 0.57 101.97 2.24% 13 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 9/29 0.57 60.5 3.77% 12 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) 9/15 0.19 18.95 4.01% 6 Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) 10/10 0.09 29.15 1.23% 7 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 9/22 0.3 34.94 3.43% 10 Triton International Limited (TRTN) 9/22 0.7 83.69 3.35% 7 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 9/29 1 162.3 2.46% 19 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 9/20 0.1675 11.75 5.70% 10 United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 10/2 0.36 30.74 4.68% 47 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 9/22 0.12 24.66 1.95% 11 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) 9/27 0.1 27.59 1.45% 7 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 9/22 0.7 157.01 1.78% 20 WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 10/2 0.35 26.4 5.30% 13 Click to enlarge

Thursday Sep 7 (Ex-Div 9/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 9/25 0.2 30.88 2.59% 10 Spire Inc. (SR) 10/3 0.72 58.73 4.90% 20 UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 10/2 0.38 64.6 2.35% 30 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 9/19 1.88 476.24 1.58% 14 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) 9/25 0.32 34.29 3.73% 5 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 9/25 0.4475 34.69 5.16% 6 Click to enlarge

Friday Sep 8 (Ex-Div 9/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Air Lease Corporation (AL) 10/6 0.2 41.21 1.94% 11 TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 9/26 0.2825 13.81 8.18% 9 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 9/6 0.45 2.3% American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 9/8 0.83 4.3% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 9/8 2.13 3.3% Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 9/8 0.27 0.6% BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 9/7 0.23 1.2% Cabot Corporation (CBT) 9/8 0.4 2.2% Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 9/8 0.945 5.3% Cummins Inc. (CMI) 9/7 1.68 2.8% Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 9/8 1.02 0.7% CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 9/8 0.36 1.3% Chevron Corporation (CVX) 9/11 1.51 3.7% Discover Financial Services (DFS) 9/7 0.7 3.0% Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 9/11 0.52 2.1% Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) 9/11 0.25 2.0% Evercore Inc. (EVR) 9/8 0.76 2.1% First BanCorp. (FBP) 9/8 0.14 3.9% Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 9/8 0.36 3.1% Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) 9/7 0.24 1.3% First National Corporation (FXNC) 9/8 0.15 3.6% The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 9/8 0.175 2.1% Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 9/8 1.24 2.2% HNI Corporation (HNI) 9/8 0.32 3.9% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 9/6 0.18 3.2% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 9/7 1.19 2.9% Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) 9/6 0.21 4.3% Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 9/7 0.65 1.0% Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 9/8 1.13 0.8% Matson, Inc. (MATX) 9/7 0.32 1.4% Moody's Corporation (MCO) 9/8 0.77 0.9% Materion Corporation (MTRN) 9/7 0.13 0.5% Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 9/6 0.39 6.5% Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 9/8 0.4375 2.1% Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 9/8 1.48 1.4% Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 9/11 0.65 1.3% Park National Corporation (PRK) 9/8 1.05 4.1% Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 9/11 1.18 1.5% The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 9/8 0.605 0.9% The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 9/8 0.66 4.8% Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 9/11 1.62 2.4% The Southern Company (SO) 9/6 0.7 4.2% Sonoco Products Company (SON) 9/8 0.51 3.5% Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 9/6 0.26 0.7% Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 9/6 0.43 0.8% Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 9/8 0.25 3.6% Wingstop Inc. (WING) 9/8 0.22 0.6% Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 9/11 0.91 3.2% Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) 9/8 0.605 1.9% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.