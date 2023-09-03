Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPY: The Calm Before The Storm

Sep. 03, 2023 8:34 AM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)4 Comments
Summary

  • US equity markets remain near all-time highs despite mounting valuation and interest rate headwinds.
  • Short interest in the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust has fallen to its lowest level in decades, indicating widespread complacency.
  • Interest rate markets are pricing in aggressive cuts over the coming months which are unlikely unless stocks move lower.

White dove with leaves and light shining through the dark clouds in the blue sky

artplus/iStock via Getty Images

There is an eerie sense of calm in US equity markets, with the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) remaining near all-time highs despite mounting valuation and interest rate headwinds. Short interest has fallen to

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

m
mbpowers1215
Today, 10:15 AM
Premium
Comments (73)
Stuart - I went short SPY on Thursday via put options. Curious to hear what your long positions are. I’m currently long on select REITs, gold miners, energy/utilities, and certain tech companies.
A
AllStreets
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (2.59K)
"Furthermore, it is worth reminding readers that the SPY suffered huge losses in the early-2000s and 2008/09 despite aggressive rate cuts." Yes, in fact the normal rate cycle involves stocks rallying in the face of big rise in short term rates as coincident indicators show continued economic strength, and then falling when the rate cuts start due to anticipation of a recession or recognition of a recession in progress.
f
frank4711
Today, 9:43 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (108)
Articles like this will continue until they are correct. At that time I will buy the dip. Cash at 22% collecting 5% is nice. My equities yielding 9.2% will stay right where they are,I invest not trade. Time in the market has proven results. Like the author he doesn't know and neither do I. Stay Long !!!
esavela profile picture
esavela
Today, 8:56 AM
Comments (1.2K)
Although somewhat a self serving/justification article in view of your admitted short position, nevertheless, I fully agree with you. This market frenzy will continue until it doesn't. Then, surprise! I am also short, especially the QQQ's and the IWM, through puts (The Russell is IMHO especially over priced in my opinion considering the increased rates, the number of smaller banks, and the weaker consumer). The rest of my money is in 3, 6, and 9 month tbills which are paying me a certain 5 - 5.5% return. I'll take that for now. I am firmly convinced that I will have an opportunity to buy equities back cheaper. Thank for this article. Maybe it will be enlightening to others.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
