IFN: Caution Needed As Indian Stocks Are Now Overvalued

Sep. 03, 2023 9:06 AM ETThe India Fund Inc (IFN)2 Comments
GV Strategies
Summary

  • The India Fund is a closed-end fund focused on listed Indian equities with a long-established history and AUMs above $500 million.
  • The fund has seen a solid performance this year, but investors should be prepared for inconsistency in future distributions.
  • Indian equities may be overbought and vulnerable to unexpected negative news, making it an opportune time to lighten exposure to the fund.

Indian stock exchange with bull art placed on side of currency notes.

Tarun Gupta/iStock via Getty Images

The India Fund overview

The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) is a closed end fund focused solely on listed Indian equities. It has a very long-established history dating back to 1994 and has good sized scale

GV Strategies
GV Strategies was formed to discuss unusual strategies that may fly under the radar of many global investors. They might relate to areas such as frontier / emerging markets, closed end funds and activism opportunities, high yield / emerging market debt to name a few.The perspective explored will be typically from that of a global investor based in developed markets and how such opportunities may fit a portfolio. Also, the practicality / opportunities for such investors to set up accounts in some frontier / emerging markets will be explored.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

petergo007
Today, 9:42 AM
g'day GV, who ever you may be m8

firstly, everyone has two elbows and an opinion, and I disagree with you and the hatchett job, on shares that have been wonderful investment, with many bonuses paid out.

My parents, may their dear souls rest in peace, brought me up if you have nothing nice to say, then shut up.

I bet you a dozen tinnies of Fosters, that in one year from now, IFN will be higher, rather than lower from where it is now.

wish you the best m8, hope you can score a few new followers, albeit , sorry not me
f
fujilomi
Today, 9:37 AM
Yeah, I much rather buy IFN at a big discount to NAV rather than a slight premium to NAV. I tried buying IIF in the past due to a bigger discount than IFN, but lost a pretty huge chunk of change, I will stick to IFN where I have had more success. Thanks for the article though, hopefully it will drop IFN back to a big discount to NAV to so I can comfortably buy more. Best case scenario a NAV discount due to portfolio value rising and not just due to price drop though, lol.
