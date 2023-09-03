UTF: 8.5% Yield Subject To Interest Rate Risk

tianyu wu

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) is a closed end fund with the primary investment objective to capture high current income through investments in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

Typically, infrastructure is considered a safe investment class with predictable cash flows that are backed by secular demand and mission critical needs.

This is one of the reasons why UTF incorporates external leverage to magnify the yield stemming from the underlying investments in infrastructure securities.

As of now, UTF has 29.7% of an external leverage (as a % of total assets under management), which is based on 85% fixed financing at a weighted average interest rate of 1.8%. The weighted average term of the fixed financing part is a bit over 3 years. The remaining part is variable and assumed at 6% rate.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The sector allocation is rather diversified. The largest part of the exposure is in electric infrastructure equities, which account for roughly one third of the portfolio and is a strong driver of the underlying performance.

Security-wise, the lion's share is invested through equities and about 16% is placed in corporate bonds and preferred shares.

UTF can also be considered somewhat geographically diversified as the U.S. constitutes 58% of the total assets. The remaining part with an exception of Canada, which consumes 11% of the total assets, is distributed nicely among 19 countries.

Looking at the top 10 holding, we can see that there is a great degree of financial stability embedded in these holdings.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

All of the top 10 holdings carry investment grade balance sheets with many being rated at the upper investment grade level.

All in all, we can think of UTF as a CEF, which tracks the performance, in a diversified manner, of very stable, predictable and relatively high-yielding infrastructure securities. The fact that UTF has diversified its exposure both on a geographical and sector level helps further de-risk the equity story.

Now, if we look at how UTF has performed, we can spot an interesting dynamic.

YCharts

In the past three year period, UTF has delivered returns in line with the S&P 500, which have been very solid to say the least. Nevertheless, in the past six months, UTF has significantly diverged from the S&P 500. On a YTD basis, UTF's price has decreased by ~ 10%.

As a result, UTF trades now close to the three year low, which creates an attractive position to potentially consider going long the Fund. This might be especially interesting for dividend-seeking investors, as the prevailing dividend yield is now at a very attractive level - 8.5%.

Thesis

As stated earlier, the securities in which UTF has made allocations render the Fund a safe investment vehicle. Plus, all of the top ten holdings are set to experience some earnings growth over the remaining 2023 and 2024.

This is very natural given that usually infrastructure assets generate cash flows, which are linked to inflation. So in the inflationary environment, UTF benefits from improving earnings and debt coverage capacity of its investments.

If we couple stronger earnings with investment grade balance sheets from companies operating in sectors of economy, which enjoy a structural and inelastic demand, the 8.5% dividend case seems very appealing.

With that being said, there is one elements, which make me concerned about UTF and its ability to keep the dividend over the long-term. And this is despite the fact that UTF has managed to distribute stable monthly dividends for many years in a row.

When interest rates are low, it definitely comes in handy having a boost from external leverage factor. This way any investment vehicle can magnify the expected returns by capturing the spread of factor return and cost of financing associated with the external leverage.

YCharts

In fact, we can see how UTF has benefited from this by generated closely correlated returns with that of the S&P 500. Typically, one should expect lower rate of return from infrastructure as the cash flows are somewhat bound by either regulation or stable demand. Yet, through the external leverage UTF has managed to register similar returns as the booming stock market.

At the same time, looking at the chart above, we can see how the divergence has taken place since the Fed started its aggressive monetary policy.

With that, UTF has two problems:

The underlying investments (or companies) are now facing an increased pressure on its cash flows from the higher debt financing costs. Infrastructure companies and assets are usually highly-leveraged. The leverage and coverage factors in credit rating methodologies also allow companies to have a relatively high indebtedness to be investment graded. This makes sense since the generated cash flows are very predictable and safe. Yet, it does not change the fact that over time when the current borrowing will be refinanced, the companies will struggle to maintain their free cash flows at a sound level The UTF itself will eventually suffer from higher financing costs. Here I am worried about the fixed component, which currently is attached to a 1.8% financing rate and is set to fully expire within 3 years. As of now, there is about 400 basis points of spread between the floating and fixed rate. This means that gradually over the 3 year period, UTF will be exposed to a significantly higher financing cost due to the required refinancings or a complete pivot to a variable financing.

If the higher-for-longer scenario plays out and, worst, if the FED decided to do more hikes, UTF's capacity to service the existing dividend (which has not been hiked for already 5 years) would be at a significant risk.

Finally, the fundamentals of UTF and the overall investment theme of infrastructure are safe and provide tailwinds for long-term investors. The 8.5% dividend yield while attractive, is highly subject to interest rate risk. If interest rates do not decrease in the foreseeable future, dividend-seeking investors should attach an increased probability to UTF of being forced to reduce the monthly dividend.