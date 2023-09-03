Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Good Dividend Boosts Expected From McDonald's And Microsoft In September

Sep. 03, 2023
Harvesting Dividends profile picture
Harvesting Dividends
3.15K Followers

Summary

  • Thirteen long-term dividend growth companies – including Lockheed Martin, McDonald's and Microsoft – will announce their annual increases in September.
  • August brought dividend increases from 17 dividend growth companies including massive boosts from Badger Meter and Westlake Chemical.
  • Two companies skipped their increases, putting their dividend growth record at risk.

McDonald"s Restaurant Building Exterior

McDonald’s will likely announce a 10% dividend increase in September.

M. Suhail

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. At the end

This article was written by

I'm an individual investor looking to grow my wealth over the long term. I've tried many different styles of investing over the last 25 years and have found that buying dividend growth stocks and reinvesting the dividends is one of the easiest ways to grow wealth over the long term. Over the years, I've owned stocks, options, ETFs, treasury notes, and mutual funds. I operate a blog, HarvestingDividends.com, that provides information on the S&P Dividend Aristocrats and other dividend growth stocks.

Comments

K
KASE5656
Today, 10:12 AM
Comments (65)
I cannot find the announcement for AFG Please provide the link
Btw I always look forward to your monthly comments. Thanks for what you do.
