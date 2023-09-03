HDEF: Outperforming Competitors In 2023
Summary
- MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF picks global stocks with above-average dividend yield and quality characteristics.
- The portfolio is well-diversified across countries, sectors and holdings.
- HDEF has outperformed at least 4 competitors in the last 12 months and has the best dividend growth rate.
This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.
HDEF strategy and portfolio
MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) started investing operations on 8/12/2015 and tracks the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Index. It has a portfolio of 115 stocks, a 12-month yield of 4.69% and a total expense ratio of 0.20%. It pays quarterly distributions.
As described in the prospectus, eligible companies must be in the MSCI EAFE Index and have above-average, sustainable and persistent dividend income and quality characteristics. During the most recent fiscal year, the fund's portfolio turn-over rate was 5%, which is very low.
HDEF is mostly invested in large and mega-cap companies (about 90% of asset value). Over 70% of assets are invested in Europe. The heaviest country in the portfolio is the U.K. (18.7%), followed by France, Switzerland, Australia, Japan and Germany, each between 8% and 15%. Other countries are below 4%. The next chart plots the top countries, representing an aggregate weight of 87%. Hong Kong is at 2.35%, so exposure to geopolitical and regulatory risks related to China is low.
The top two sectors are financials and materials, with 21.1% and 18.9% of asset value, respectively. Consumer staples is at 12.2% and other sectors are below 10%.
The top 10 holdings, listed below, represent 39.8% of asset value. The heaviest ones weigh about 5%, so risks related to individual stocks are moderate.
|
Name
|
ISIN
|
Weight %
|
Country
|
Sector
|
Novartis AG
|
CH0012005267
|
5.02
|
CH
|
Health Care
|
TOTAL SA
|
FR0000120271
|
4.98
|
FR
|
Energy
|
BHP Billiton Ltd
|
AU000000BHP4
|
4.9
|
AU
|
Materials
|
Sanofi-Aventis
|
FR0000120578
|
4.85
|
FR
|
Health Care
|
Unilever PLC
|
GB00B10RZP78
|
4.75
|
GB
|
Consumer Staples
|
Allianz SE
|
DE0008404005
|
4.08
|
DE
|
Financials
|
Iberdrola SA
|
ES0144580Y14
|
2.98
|
ES
|
Utilities
|
Zurich Insurance Group AG
|
CH0011075394
|
2.95
|
CH
|
Financials
|
Rio Tinto PLC
|
GB0007188757
|
2.95
|
GB
|
Materials
|
Glencore PLC
|
JE00B4T3BW64
|
2.37
|
GB
|
Materials
HDEF vs. competitors
I will compare the fund's valuation and performance metrics with four other global dividend ETFs:
- SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV), reviewed here
- First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend ETF (FGD), reviewed here
- SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX), reviewed here
- iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV),
These funds have some common characteristics making them close competitors: a global equity portfolio, a yield above 4.5%, no currency hedge.
I have explained here why currency-hedged funds should not be compared with non-hedged funds.
The next table reports valuations ratios. HDEF is in the middle of the pack regarding these metrics. A note of caution though: these ratios may be biased by sector breakdowns and country allocations. For example, FGD and IDV are heavier in financial companies than their peers, which may partly explain why they look cheaper. Valuation ratios are usually lower and less reliable in financials than in other sectors. Moreover, countries have a discount or premium due to perceived risks related to their economic and political contexts.
|
HDEF
|
WDIV
|
FGD
|
DWX
|
IDV
|
Price / Earnings TTM
|
9.92
|
11.86
|
5.95
|
14.1
|
5.85
|
Price / Book
|
1.58
|
1.08
|
0.8
|
1.26
|
0.85
|
Price / Sales
|
0.92
|
0.77
|
0.66
|
0.85
|
0.72
|
Price / Cash Flow
|
6.25
|
8.04
|
3.95
|
7.47
|
4.17
Source: Fidelity
The next chart plots total returns since HDEF inception. It is the best performer, shortly ahead of FGD. The difference in annualized return is immaterial, though.
HDEF has outperformed its peers by about 12% in the last 12 months:
The next table reports the annual sum of distributions per share in 2017 and 2022. 2016 has been excluded because of an exceptional distribution by HDEF.
|
HDEF
|
WDIV
|
FGD
|
DWX
|
IDV
|
2017
|
0.83
|
2.56
|
1.06
|
1.59
|
1.53
|
2022
|
1.18
|
3
|
1.26
|
1.51
|
1.99
|
total growth
|
42.17%
|
17.19%
|
18.87%
|
-5.03%
|
30.07%
HDEF has the best total dividend growth rate with 42% (or 7.3% annualized). In the same time, the cumulative inflation has been about 20% (based on CPI). Among the five funds, only HDEF and IDV have outpaced it.
Takeaway
MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF is invested in 115 global stocks with above-average dividend yield and quality characteristics. The portfolio is well-diversified across countries, sectors and holdings. Compared to four ETFs with similar characteristics, HDEF has average valuation ratios but beats its peers in total return and dividend growth rate.
This article was written by
I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
