Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A September Unemployment Rate Of 4.0% Will Signal A Recession

Georg Vrba profile picture
Georg Vrba
8.25K Followers

Summary

  • A reliable source for recession forecasting is the unemployment rate, which can provide signals for the beginnings and ends of recessions.
  • The model was published in 2012 and has correctly signaled the 2020 recession.
  • The latest UER (August 2023) is 3.8%, signifying no recession. However, if the September UER is 4% or higher a recession will be signaled accordingly.

Packed boxes in closed cafe, small business lockdown due to coronavirus.

Halfpoint

The following indicators are used to signal recession starts:

  1. A short 12-period and a long 60-period exponential moving average (EMA) of the unemployment rate (UER).
  2. The 8-month smoothed annualized growth rate of the UER (UERg).
  3. The 19-week rate of

This article was written by

Georg Vrba profile picture
Georg Vrba
8.25K Followers
Georg Vrba is a professional engineer who has been a consulting engineer for many years. In his opinion, mathematical models provide better guidance to market direction than financial "experts." He has developed financial models for the stock market, the bond market, yield curve, gold, silver and recession prediction, most of which are updated weekly at http://imarketsignals.com/.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Obi-Wan profile picture
Obi-Wan
Today, 10:53 AM
Comments (685)
The UER is very laggy.....why not use Jobless Claims as an earlier data input, none of your data tracks that Georg?
Peter Balint profile picture
Peter Balint
Today, 11:25 AM
Premium
Comments (423)
@Obi-Wan NSA continuing jobless claims is very reliable indicator, but not for timing. It has been flashing a upcoming recession for a few months already. UER is however really good for timing. When it turns up its happening.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.