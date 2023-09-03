Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: August Wraps Up With 1 Nano-Cap

Sep. 03, 2023 10:45 AM ETANL, ARM, CART, IVP, GPAK, IPO, IPOS, ABNB, SNOW
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.06K Followers

Summary

  • There was just one pricing this past week, which was excluded from our IPO stats, while holdover biotech Adlai Nortye did not get done.
  • Filing activity reached a six-month high in August, and six issuers filed to raise $100 million or more, the most since January.
  • Veterinary hospital operator Inspire Veterinary Partners priced at the low end to raise $6 million at a $41 million market cap.
  • One small deal is currently scheduled for the short week ahead, but all eyes are on Arm, which is expected to launch after Labor Day.
  • Street research is expected for two companies in the week ahead, and two lock-up periods will be expiring.

Pixelated IPO

TimArbaev

There was just one pricing this past week, which was excluded from our IPO stats, while holdover biotech Adlai Nortye (ANL) did not get done. Two foreign issuers also submitted initial filings.

Filing activity reached a six-month high

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.06K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.