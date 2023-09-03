Broadcom: Nothing Is Over
Summary
- The AI market has taken a breather as investors question its growth prospects, but it is not overhyped.
- Shares of semiconductor companies like Broadcom and Nvidia have fallen, creating a buying opportunity in the space.
- Broadcom's Q3 results showed growth in revenue and net income, and the outlook for Q4 is strong.
- We outline a trade for new money to consider.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »
Well folks, we are in the middle of a seasonally weak period for stocks, and the AI market has taken a breather of late as investors question whether the technology will truly reaccelerate these companies' growth prospects. Some believe that investors may have gotten too excited about AI, while others believe that the market is simply taking a natural pause. We have had conversations with followers and members that have suggested the AI craze and subsequent rally is over. Folks, nothing is over. We tend to believe we are in the midst of a breather that could last a few months, while some air is let out of the AI-related bubble. But we do not see a massive pop that results in catastrophic dotcom like bubbles.
Since the start of August, shares of semiconductor companies such as Broadcom (AVGO) and NVIDIA (NVDA) have fallen. In terms of AI dominance, it is the latter company that has near-term cornered the market, it is theirs to lose. To be sure, the minor correction that took place in August has been indiscriminate, with pretty much all stocks in the subsector seeing their share prices drop, regardless of their intrinsic value, prospects, or valuations. Valuations have become a bit stretched in many of these stocks, while others, like Broadcom, are relatively still attractive. We believe investors should be trading this dip, especially following Q3 earnings which we will discuss. Take a look at the chart:
Make no mistake, the one-year chart of AVGO is in a very clear uptrend, but on the short-term chart, shares have taken a breather. We see shares as a buy from here down to $800 for trading entry.
While this stalling in the share price may be concerning for some investors, it is important to remember that stocks cannot only go up nonstop. Even if a company has excellent prospects or is undervalued, its stock price can and usually will still decline at times, especially if the sector. This is simply the nature of the market. It is actually healthier for the market to take a slight pullback from time to time, rather than getting too overheated. This can help to prevent a more dramatic crash in the future, and for quality companies like Broadcom, can offer a chance for new money to enter the stock.
The play
Target entry 1: $865-$870 (25% of position)
Target entry 2: $835-$840 (35% of position)
Target entry 3: $790-$800 (40% of position)
Target exit for traders: $950
Long-term price target: $1100
Stop loss for traders: $700
Investors should look to actually double down below $700 provided we see ongoing operational strength.
Options consideration: There are several plays to consider using both call and put strategies; however, those ideas are reserved for our investing group. Investors with the coin for 100 shares can easily consider a buy-write approach.
Our near-term targets rest on the technical uptrend, while our longer-term target rests on valuation, and the growth. We believe that with the growth on display, the valuation is becoming more attractive. With that in mind, investors should focus on the long-term prospects of AI companies generally, and we see AVGO having tremendous runway. Let us discuss the operational results which we believe lend evidence to our buy call.
Discussion
The company delivered a top and bottom line beat in the just announced Q3 results.
As you can see the revenue for the third quarter grew 5% year-over-year to $8.87 billion and adjusted EBITDA increased 8% year-over-year to 65% of revenue. The revenue figure surpassed consensus by $20 million.
Adjusted gross margins expanded from the sequential Q1, but on a percentage basis took a slight dip. Still they were a strong 75.1% of revenues. Solid margins, but down slightly from 75.9% a year ago. Interestingly, adjusted operating expenses were down from last year, and that led to strong earnings performance.
Net income strength is on display here year-over-year. Net income grew to $3.30 billion from $3.07 billion a year ago. On an adjusted basis, net income rose to $4.60 billion from $4.24 billion. This translated to GAAP EPS of $7.74, up from $7.15 a year ago, while adjusted EPS grew to $10.54 from $9.71. This was a $0.11 beat.
So why is the stock not rallying hard on these genuinely positive results? Sure, this is not NVDA like growth, but AVGO does stand to gain from AI demand. The outlook was pretty much in line, but this was met with some disappointment. Take advantage of that disappointment, especially if September is weak.
The outlook is strong in our opinion. For the fiscal Q4 outlook the company sees revenue of approximately $9.27 billion. It further sees adjusted EBITDA of approximately 65% of projected revenue. On an EPS basis we see $10.90-$11.00 as likely. This would also translate to $42.09 to $42.19 for the year, suggesting a near-term FWD EPS p/e of 20.6X. The stock is also attractive at 16X-17X free cash flow.
This year so far the company has generated $12.9 billion in free cash flow, and should hit about $17.5 billion for the year, at least. Attractive as this is about 20X, with next year's free cash flow likely to grow to well over $20 billion. As shares pull back, it provides the opportunity to buy the stock at mid-teens free cash flow multiples.
We also like the shareholder friendly nature of the company. The company has a strong buyback in place. In fact the company in Q3 alone repurchased and retired 2.9 million shares for $2.17 billion. And the company continues to pay a quarterly dividend. While the yield is not impressive as share prices have grown, the dividend of $4.60 that will be paid is 2.1% annualized. Keep in mind this company has been a serial dividend raiser, so you get an extra bonus to be a shareholder in this quality company.
Final thoughts
We think you let the market take the stock down a bit to consolidate it, allowing for new money to enter at better prices. Nothing is over here, the AI rally is simply taking a breather. The company is shareholder friendly, is reasonably valued, and is growing sales, earnings, and cash flows. The AI opportunity here is a story that will play out more as time moves on, and Broadcom, as well as competitors, stand to take market share from the current leader in the space. We rate shares a buy.
LABOR DAY SALE! Join A Community Seeking Rapid-Returns At ~65% Discount
If you enjoyed this column and our process you can join the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing now on sale for $585 annually (versus $1,669 regularly).
Our analysts are available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you MAKE MONEY. Learn to catch trades with lopsided upside.
- Access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.
- Rapid-return trades and actionable investment ideas each week
- 4 different chat rooms
- Target entries, profit taking, & stops rooted in technical & fundamental analysis
CLICK HERE TO START WINNING
This article was written by
We've made several millionaires! We are VERY proud to have created thousands of WINNERS. We are the team behind the top performing investing group BAD BEAT Investing. Quad 7 Capital was founded in 2017 by a team that consists of a long time investor, health researcher, financial author, professor, professional cardplayer, and hedge fund analysts.
The BAD BEAT Investing service is a specialized carve out of Quad 7 Capital and launched in 2018. The service is run by a team of hedge fund analysts. This a top performing investing group service relative to market returns. It is focused on trading opportunistic inflections, and leveraging mispriced stocks and momentum driven events for rapid-return swing trades, options education, and long-term investments. We also teach investors how to hedge their portfolios. Further, it offers a direct access line to our traders all day during market hours and provides daily market commentary.
Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory and the sciences. The company has experience with government, academia, and private industry, including investment banking, boutique trading firms, and hedge funds. We offer market opinion and analysis, and we cover a wide range of sectors and companies, with particular emphasis on news related items and analyses on growth companies, dividend stocks, banks/financials, industrials, mREITS, biotechnology/ pharmaceuticals, precious metals, and small-cap companies.
If you want to win, follow us, and if you want to make real money, sign up to BAD BEAT Investing today.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (3)