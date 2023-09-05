Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JEPQ Yields 11.40%, And Can Extend Its Gains

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
27.71K Followers

Summary

  • JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has seen appreciation of 19.38% and generated an 8.24% yield on invested capital in 2023.
  • JEPQ differs from traditional covered-call ETFs by providing monthly income without capping its upside potential.
  • JEPQ's investment methodology, which combines option premiums and dividends, has outperformed other income-focused ETFs like QYLD.

Money on the edge

PM Images

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) has been an investment vehicle for both appreciation and income in 2023. Since the beginning of the year, shares of JEPQ have appreciated by 19.38% while generating

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
27.71K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JEPQ, QYLD, AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, META, TSLA, CSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

L
Linoxmulla
Today, 9:32 AM
Premium
Comments (3)
I added some to my portfolio 2 weeks ago & i will continue to DCA when i can. The list of holdings is intriguing due to my tech background i love that as well.
w
wildpatriot
Today, 9:19 AM
Premium
Comments (529)
Nice article. I have JEPQ on my watch list since it went public, but haven't pulled the trigger as I own JEPI. With the information here, I need to take another look..
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.