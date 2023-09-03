Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Safe & Green: 2 Ways To Play Real Estate Development

Sep. 03, 2023 11:37 PM ETSafe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX)
Debra Fiakas
Summary

  • Safe & Green Holdings is targeting hot markets with high demand due to a shortage of commercial and residential housing stocks.
  • SGBX's proprietary modular construction process saves time and costs, making it more profitable for real estate development projects.
  • The proposed sale of a key land investment could generate significant returns and provide capital for future projects.
  • Milestones expected in development projects could provide valuation catalysts in the near term.
  • Spin-off of development subsidiary gives investors an alternative to exploit undervalued stock.

Sustainble green building. Eco-friendly building in modern city. Sustainable glass office building with tree for reducing carbon dioxide. Office with green environment. Corporate building reduce CO2.

Fahroni

Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) delivers exactly what its name suggests - high quality, environmentally sound buildings and components. The Company exploits repurposed and recycled materials and completes manufacturing in a controlled and efficient central location. Minimal assembly work on location reduces site

This article was written by

Debra Fiakas
Ms. Fiakas is an experienced investment professional with a diversified and successful track record as a research analyst and as an investment banker. Her career includes experience in all aspects of the equity capital markets with particular emphasis on emerging growth companies operating in technology, energy and conservation sectors. Ms. Fiakas is Managing Member of Crystal Equity Research, LLC. Visit the Crystal Equity Research site: CrystalEquityResearch.com (http://www.crystalequityresearch.com/)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

