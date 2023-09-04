Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BND: Why Bonds May Crash Soon - A Deep Dive Into Inflation

Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Summer saw increased volatility in financial markets, with stocks and bonds declining while commodities rose.
  • If BND breaks below its $70 support level, stocks and bonds may crash together as the market enters further stagflation.
  • Services inflation is around 6.1%, indicating inflation has only declined due to lower commodity prices.
  • Based on services inflation, the US economy has consistently stagnated since Q3 of 2021, better reflecting the economic attitudes of most households and small businesses.
  • Assuming commodity prices stagnate or rise, the official CPI inflation level should increase over the coming months, creating a critical bearish catalyst for BND.

August saw an increase in volatility across asset classes in the financial market. The general trend was similar to during the drawdowns in early 2022; stocks and bonds declined while commodities rose. The uncommon positive correlation between stocks and bonds has

Harrison Schwartz
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

vxmike
Today, 12:53 AM
Fantastic article!

I agree inflation is being under-measured for the reasons you outline. The CPI numbers are also now losing the base effects of the June ‘22 oil spike moving forward. The SPR release was temporary and oil looks poised to move higher.

The labor market is invincible with wage growth remaining strong. Businesses have pricing power due to limited supplies of labor. Look at the deals UPS and the UAW workers received.

Furthermore I believe higher Fed Funds rates are inflationary not deflationary given the levels of cash held plus large public debts. The increased interest paid to money market funds and short term Treasuries far exceeds the increased interest paid by consumers who took on new loans since rates began rising. The *vast* majority of consumer debt (mostly homes but plenty of pre-2022 auto loans) is locked in long-term at low rates. I have a 2% mortgage and a 0% auto loan but am now receiving far more in interest income thus increasing my purchasing power. The interest paid on Fed deposits and Treasuries is new money created/printed that didn’t exist before = inflationary!
thirdcamper
Today, 12:51 AM
Nothing here about your bullish call on long Treasuries. Sticking to it?
