PayPal's Stock Could Be A Big Turnaround Story (Technical Analysis)

Sep. 04, 2023 12:32 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)2 Comments
Summary

  • PayPal stock dropped after the COVID-related online buying frenzy, but it has the potential for a turnaround.
  • The new CEO, Alex Chriss, could bring fresh perspectives and drive new sources of revenue for PayPal.
  • PayPal is likely to benefit from the long-term growth of digital payments and is investing in key areas to increase its market share.
PayPal Experiments With More Traditional Banking Services

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) had a significant drop since peaking around $300 in 2021. The stock had a large run-up during the COVID-related online buying frenzy that occurred in 2020 and into 2021. However, the stock took a big hit after purchasing conditions

Through diligent analysis, he is ranked in the top 1% of blogging analysts on Tipranks.com for performance and accuracy. David previously contributed to Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing [MoSI] Marketplace Service and Risk Research Inc.David focuses on growth & momentum stocks that are reasonably priced and likely to outperform the market over the long-term. He is a long term investor of quality stocks and uses options for strategy. David told investors to buy in March 2009 at the bottom of the financial crisis. The S&P 500 increased 367% and the Nasdaq increased 685% from 2009 through 2019. He wants to help make people money by investing in high-quality growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Today, 1:35 AM
I’ll take all the $PYPL 💸💸💸in the mid $50s Good article 👏👏👏
Today, 12:52 AM
I am all for Paypal's success and a goose in the stock price! Let's hope you're right! :-)
