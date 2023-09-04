Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RumbleON: New Corporate Website May Improve Net FCF Growth

Sep. 04, 2023 12:55 AM ETRumbleON, Inc. (RMBL)1 Comment
Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
263 Followers

Summary

  • RumbleOn plans to offer new features and a new corporate website in 2023 to improve customer experience and FCF growth.
  • In my view, the new corporate website and new features will most likely accelerate transaction closings, which may also have a beneficial impact on net sales growth.
  • I would expect that pricing strategies and economies of scale may also enhance future FCF margins.
Business women, laptop and and happy team in office for web design, collaboration and training. Planning, digital marketing and coaching by woman leader menor help, explain and support creative goal

Delmaine Donson

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) plans to offer new features and a new corporate website in 2023, which may improve customer experience and FCF growth. Besides, I believe that brand building strategies and direct response channels could also enhance powersports units sold. I do believe

This article was written by

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
263 Followers
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RMBL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Banash Capital Partners profile picture
Banash Capital Partners
Today, 1:39 AM
Premium
Comments (5)
Thanks for the article, you have completely missed out the latest changes new management is implementing.

Mark Tkach, RideNow's founder, and his partner Will Coulter are the largest shareholders, owning a combined 28% of the company through the acquisition. Together with Mark Cohen from Stone House, who combined owns close to 45% of the company, they launched a proxy fight to remove the current management, which they successfully won last quarter.
Mark Tkach became interim CEO, and Mark Cohen was added to the board. On the last earnings call, they outlined their plan to turn the business around:

Implementing over $42 million in annual cost reductions from the business (with potential for further reductions).

Selling off all used inventory older than 90 days and implementing a more efficient inventory management system.

Divesting non-core assets with leaseback provisions for 15 years, generating $56.9 million, of which $55 million will be used to pay off debt.

Selling a substantial part of their loan portfolio for $24 million, with $15 million earmarked for debt reduction.

Raising $100 million, backed by their three largest shareholders: 50% from Stone House and 25% each from William and Mark. Out of this, $50 million will be used to pay off debt, and the remainder for acquisitions.

Striking a deal with Oaktree to reduce their debt covenants ratio for the next few quarters in exchange for warrants of 1 million shares with a $12 strike price.

open.substack.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.