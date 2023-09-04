Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AbbVie: Balance Is Everything

Sep. 04, 2023 1:12 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
4.87K Followers

Summary

  • AbbVie's future growth depends on improving its balance of drugs offered, in contrast to its Humira-dependent first decade.
  • Skyrizi and Rinvoq should offset the decline in Humira sales, but further growth depends on oncology and neuroscience as well as international sales growth in aesthetics.
  • Even with this growth, ABBV stock should deliver around 8% total return annually through the end of the decade. This is in line with market performance making AbbVie a hold.

Adalimumab Prescription

Hailshadow

The Decline of Humira

For the first seven years of AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) existence as a public company, its top selling drug Humira made up over 60% of the company's total sales on average. By some accounts, based on cumulative sales

This article was written by

Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
4.87K Followers
I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

j
jesser6584
Today, 1:35 AM
Comments (723)
Thank you a well thought out rational look into the future. I bought several years back in the 80-90 range for dividends, and now retired and given my decent entry point, I'm happy to hold, and maybe take some excess dividends to buy some of ABBV's peers like BMY next big dips for them
Thanks again for good article.
