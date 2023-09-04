Mario Tama

Thesis

Altria (NYSE:MO) sports a low PE ratio and an attractive forward yield of nearly 9%. That being said, the cigarette market is in decline and Altria is facing pressure to diversify their business. We believe that Altria is a case of a stock that can be both good for one group of investors and bad for another.

The Good

The biggest reason to invest in Altria is their consistently increasing dividend. Another attractive factor is that the company operates in an industry that has reasonably good economics and predictability. Altria has a relatively recession resistant business that can earn profits in both good times and bad, reducing the likelihood that their generous dividend gets cut during times of economic hardship.

Data by YCharts

Investors who buy at current prices can enjoy a high dividend yield on their initial cost basis that will likely continue to grow over time. The stock also sports a reasonable forward PE of 8.82, well below the market multiple of around 20 times forward earnings.

Seeking Alpha

The reasons to make an investment into Altria are pretty straight forward. After all, who doesn't like buying a stream of consistently growing dividend income at a reasonable valuation? Not all is sunshine and roses however, and there are some risks that make Altria a less attractive investment for certain investors.

The Bad

Cigarette sales in the United States are continuing to shrink year after year, resulting in a major headwind for companies in the industry. There is a significant amount of structural pressure on Altria to diversify their business away from traditional cigarettes.

20-Year Trends in Tobacco Sales and Self-Reported Tobacco Use in the United States, 2000-2020 (CDC)

The company has grown their debt considerably over the past couple of years. This has the effect of reducing the intrinsic value of the company, but doesn't impact shareholders too much in the immediate term as the company has more than enough earnings to service the debt.

Data by YCharts

Altria sports a high payout ratio of 98.05%. This is too high for comfort and leaves little room for error and reduces the amount of investment back into the business. While controversial, we do believe that the company should cut their dividend in order to divert more earnings towards R&D and pay down debt. We highly doubt the company will do this given their pattern of behavior and how much the shareholder base would detest a dividend cut, but thought it was worth a mention.

Data by YCharts

The hammer of litigation always looms large over Altria and the rest of the industry. Legislators or others in the government could go after Altria and their peers in order to score a political win. The data and public perception certainly is not in the tobacco/cigarette industry's favor, making them a target for fines and additional regulation.

Smoking Cessation by the Numbers: A Report of the Surgeon General (HHS)

Altria's adventure into vaping has been one of disappointment and financial losses. After the Juul disaster Altria is once again back at the trough with a $2.75-$3.25 billion deal for NJOY. The terms are $2.75 billion in cash payable at closing and an additional $500 million in cash payments that are contingent upon regulatory outcomes with respect to certain NJOY products. The company has completed this acquisition and it remains to be seen if round two will go any better than round one. Altria appears to want the best of both worlds, attempting to diversify their business through acquisitions fueled by debt rather than building product lines through internal investment, which might require a dividend cut in order to fund the necessary R&D.

The core issue at hand is the combination of a high payout ratio, high debt load, and at risk business model come together to paint a dire picture for Altria that could materialize at some point in the future.

The business may be unable to diversify their revenue and if operating income declines enough a dividend cut may be necessary to help the company pay for the interest and principal on their debt. This is more of a long-term concern which is why the stock can be good for one group of investors, and bad for another.

Purpose of Holding Altria's Stock

Altria's best days are likely behind them from a total return standpoint. That being said, the stock can still be a solid member of a portfolio depending on an individual's investment goals.

Altria's stock can be a good addition to some portfolios because of the consistent nature of their business and high dividend yield that is increasing while also being relatively recession resistant. Retirees and other income focused investors can get regular income without needing to sell shares and realize capital gains.

The negatives may take decades to show up but they eventually will. For this reason, investors in the early years of their careers who don't care about dividends would probably be better off avoiding Altria in favor of an investment into the S&P 500 or another area with more total return potential over the coming decades.

Altria's stock can be a good investment or a bad one, depending on an investor's goals and investment objectives. In this case one man's trash can be another man's treasure.

Price Action and Valuation

Altria has considerably lagged the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) over the past decade. This is consistent with Altria changing from a total return vehicle to a dividend yield investment. Given the outlook for the business it seems likely that they will continue to underperform the major indexes on a total return basis, but that may not be important to investors who are buying for the growing yield.

Data by YCharts

The PE of Altria is trading at a reasonable level relative to their recent history. The stock was overvalued in 2017 which led to lackluster performance from 2017-2023. Investors are getting a much better deal now than they were back then, especially with the forward yield where it's at.

Data by YCharts

Altria has had relatively stagnant earnings growth as their business has been pressured. This is part of the reason why the stock trades at such a low multiple, as investors don't have a reason to model for significant earnings growth going forward.

Data by YCharts

At the end of the day Altria represents a way to purchase a steadily growing stream of dividend income at an attractive valuation. Market pessimism is likely overdone in the short-term. That being said, investors who don't care about dividends may be disappointed by the total return of Altria over the next decade relative to market benchmarks.

Risks

The biggest risk to Altria is that their business becomes an ice cube whose melting accelerates each year. The company has a payout ratio that is a little too high for comfort, and is relying on acquisitions to diversify their business rather than internal developments. If operating income declines the company may be required to cut the dividend in order to service the interest and principle on their debt.

We view the risk/reward to be acceptable for investors seeking investment income, but for those who are investing for total returns over the next 30+ years there are better opportunities in other areas of the market.

Key Takeaway

Whether Altria's stock is an attractive investment depends on an investor's goals and time horizon. Altria can be a worthwhile addition to an income focused portfolio, while investors prioritizing long-term total returns may want to look elsewhere.