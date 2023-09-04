Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3 Reasons Why TC Energy Is A Better Buy Than Energy Transfer

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TRP and ET are high yield midstream infrastructure stocks.
  • Both boast investment grade balance sheets and well diversified portfolios that generate stable cash flows.
  • We compare them side by side and offer our take on which is the better buy right now.
View Directly Below of Transport Pipelines

zorazhuang

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) are two investment grade, high yielding midstream infrastructure businesses that have large and well-diversified portfolios. Moreover, we own both and think both are undervalued at present. While ET has long been - and still

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
23.01K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Investing Group.


Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Masters in Engineering from Texas A&M with a focus on Computational Engineering and Mathematics. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, TRP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

S
Skipper 6 '71
Today, 8:46 AM
Premium
Comments (2.89K)
Thanks for your analysis. I'm quite ambivalent about TRP. I would have appreciated it if you had spent some time looking at the justification of the asset sales. To me, the asset sales did not seem to be justified, unless it was solely to pay down debt. Further asset sales is a very strong negative, IMO.

Furthermore, since I do not see interest rates rising significantly higher than they are now, I don't see any increased jeopardy for ET. ET could reduce their debt profile considerably and boost earnings by simply retiring some of the preferred shares, which now have floating rates.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:52 AM
Premium
Comments (10.94K)
@Skipper 6 '71
I tend to agree on the asset sales... once you go down that road can be very risky to the long term health of the business... especially if you sell off your diamonds... it seems a sense of desperation
Bulldog67 profile picture
Bulldog67
Today, 8:30 AM
Premium
Comments (15.12K)
Correct me if I am wrong, but as a US investor I believe I have to pay a 25% Canadian tax withholding on any Canadian dividend (distribution) I receive.

That makes the net yield on TRP much lower than ET’s net yield.
I
Iggy_de_la_Varga
Today, 9:03 AM
Premium
Comments (3.2K)
@Bulldog67 no canadian tax WH in a US ira

outside an ira, foreign WH can be deducted on tax return

so not an issue
b
bilocellhi
Today, 8:29 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (404)
@Samuel Smith Long-term CAD-USD decline likely to offset some of the otherwise=superior aspects of TRP to ET from a USD-investor perspective; otherwise, good review and analysis/thanks!
R
Ringo338
Today, 8:19 AM
Premium
Comments (128)
Yes, both are good companies, but neither one is so great that it merits selling one to buy the other. Both have huge assets and reserves, and have been restricted by our wise and always alert EV loving government. With the price of oil approaching $90 barrel, the fun has just begun. Sad for the American people but great for the shareholders of both companies.
Jacobin777 profile picture
Jacobin777
Today, 8:16 AM
Premium
Comments (4.92K)
One reason why I prefer $ET over $TRP. I own $ET at $6.32 - earning a nice return with nice reinvested dividends. Can't beat that. 🙂
georgefelix75 profile picture
georgefelix75
Today, 8:49 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.54K)
@Jacobin777 What you paid for shares in the past has no relevance to the value of the shares now. I bought ET at 6.82 don’t own TRP but it’s trading below Covid levels while ET has doubled. Both have underperformed midstream in general since Covid.
I
Iggy_de_la_Varga
Today, 9:02 AM
Premium
Comments (3.2K)
@georgefelix75 agree that cost basis is largely irrelevant for assessing future outlook except that a significant tax bill could make a swap less worthwhile
