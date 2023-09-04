Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Goldman Sachs BDC: Earn A Solid 13% Yield Here (Upgrade)

Sep. 04, 2023 2:12 AM ETGoldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)TPVG
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.14K Followers

Summary

  • Goldman Sachs BDC offers a compelling value proposition for passive income investors with its defensive portfolio positioning, high dividend coverage ratio, and solid credit/portfolio performance.
  • The BDC's portfolio growth has slowed due to softer demand for new loan origination in a high-interest environment, but its net investment income is sufficient to maintain its dividend.
  • Despite a decline in new investment commitments, Goldman Sachs BDC's portfolio quality remains solid, with a non-accrual ratio of 0.8% in the second quarter.

Stock Markets Open In New York After Holiday Weekend

Michael M. Santiago

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) continues to make an extremely compelling value proposition for passive income investors when taking into account the BDC's defensive portfolio positioning, high dividend coverage ratio, and solid credit/portfolio performance.

Though the BDC's portfolio

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.14K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GSBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.