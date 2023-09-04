BING-JHEN HONG

Investment Thesis

I believe Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) stock is a hold at its current valuation. While the company has a robust business model that leverages economies of scale and maintains low-profit margins, forming a virtuous cycle of customer loyalty and competitive advantage, the investment outlook is less clear. The company's focus on international expansion and impressive membership renewal rates indicate strong growth prospects. Additionally, the management team's shareholder-friendly policies, including consistent dividends and effective capital reinvestment, add further value. However, with a projected 4% CAGR over the next five years, the stock's potential returns may not be compelling enough, especially when compared to the over 4% yield from a U.S. 5-year Treasury bond. Therefore, while Costco remains a strong business with promising fundamentals, its current share price may not offer the most attractive investment opportunity. Given these considerations, I would keep Costco on my watchlist for a more favorable entry point.

Company Overview

Costco is an American multinational corporation that operates a chain of membership-only warehouse clubs. In my opinion, Costco's business model is unique in the retail industry; it relies on membership fees for a significant portion of its revenue. Members pay an annual fee to gain access to a wide range of bulk items, from groceries and electronics to furniture and clothing, often at discounted prices. The company's low-cost structure allows it to offer products at razor-thin margins, making it highly competitive.

I believe Costco faces competition from a variety of retail formats, including traditional supermarkets, department stores, and online retailers. Key competitors include Walmart's (WMT) Sam's Club and increasingly, e-commerce giants like Amazon (AMZN). Despite the competitive landscape, Costco has maintained a loyal customer base and continues to expand both domestically and internationally, leveraging its cost-effective business model to sustain growth.

Leveraging Economies of Scale and Customer Loyalty

In my opinion, Costco's mastery of economies of scale is nothing short of remarkable and serves as a cornerstone of its competitive advantage. The company's ability to negotiate lower prices from suppliers due to its massive purchasing power is a strategic asset that many competitors find hard to match. This, coupled with an efficient supply chain, allows Costco to pass on significant savings to its customers, reinforcing its value proposition.

I believe that Costco's decision to maintain narrow profit margins is a calculated risk that has paid off handsomely in terms of customer loyalty. By keeping profit margins as low as 11-12%, the company makes a conscious choice to prioritize customer satisfaction over short-term profits. This strategy, in my view, is a long-term play aimed at retaining customers and encouraging repeat business, which is crucial in today's competitive retail landscape.

Furthermore, I think the virtuous cycle created by Costco's economies of scale and customer loyalty is a self-reinforcing mechanism that strengthens its market position. As more people become members to avail themselves of the low prices, Costco's scale increases, allowing it to negotiate even better deals with suppliers. This cycle, in my opinion, is a brilliant business strategy that not only builds customer loyalty but also fortifies Costco's competitive edge, making it a formidable player in the retail industry.

Incremental Economics

Costco's Global Expansion and Customer Retention

In my opinion, Costco is well-positioned to drive significant revenue growth over the next five years through a multi-pronged strategy. One of the key areas of focus is international expansion, particularly in emerging economies like China, where the growing middle class presents a lucrative opportunity. The company also plans to increase its store count in existing markets, such as the United States and Canada, to capitalize on its strong brand presence.

Another crucial factor that will contribute to revenue growth is Costco's impressive membership renewal rate. As of Q3 2023, the company reported a 92.6% renewal rate in the U.S. and Canada, which is indicative of strong customer loyalty and satisfaction. This high renewal rate not only ensures a steady stream of revenue from membership fees but also increases the lifetime value of each customer, thereby boosting overall profitability.

As of Q3 2023, COST showed weaker than usual year over year comp store sales growth, reporting just 0.3%, this was driven by weakening demand for high ticket discretionary items, thus lowering the average ticket, which dropped 4.3% year over year. The lower average ticket was offset by higher traffic volumes which grew 4.8% year over year. Over the next five years I expect comp store sales growth to be in the range of 5-6%, closer to where Costco has grown the metric historically, particularly once gas deflation and foreign exchange pressure ease.

Costco is also likely to continue investing in its e-commerce capabilities to meet the evolving needs of consumers. The integration of online and offline retail channels will provide a seamless shopping experience, attracting a broader customer base. Additionally, the company's focus on offering exclusive products and services, such as travel packages and insurance, will diversify its revenue streams and reduce dependency on traditional retail sales.

Costco's Capital Allocation Excellence

I think Costco has a capital allocation strategy that is highly favorable to shareholders. The management team has consistently demonstrated a shareholder-friendly approach through dividends and share buybacks, along with efficient operational performance. Importantly, the management team's stock-based compensation is lower than the industry average, which aligns their interests closely with shareholders without diluting ownership.

In terms of dividends, Costco has paid dividends consistently for many years, showcasing its commitment to returning value to shareholders. The dividend per share has grown from $2.14 in 2018 to $3.38 in the last twelve months of 2023, representing a CAGR of 9.5%. Costco has paid a dividend since 2004, therefore it is very likely in my opinion that this dividend is sustainable for many years to come.

The company's Return on Invested Capital has been impressive, standing at around 20% per year over the last 10 years. This demonstrates that the management is effectively able to reinvest back into the business at a high rate of return.

Notably, the outstanding share count has remained relatively flat over the past five years. This is significant because it effectively cancels out the dilutive effect of stock-based compensation, further enhancing earnings per share and, by extension, shareholder value.

Overall, Costco's capital allocation strategy is a well-balanced mix aimed at long-term value creation for shareholders. The company's strong operational metrics and shareholder-friendly initiatives make it a compelling investment for those looking for both growth and income.

Financial Analysis

Over the past 5 years, the company has demonstrated outstanding financial performance. Its revenue has shown a consistent and strong growth, increasing from $141,576.00 million in 2018 to $235,442.00 million in the last 12 months in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.7%. The earnings per share (EPS) has been equally impressive, growing steadily from $7.09 to $13.50, resulting in a CAGR of 13.7% reflecting the company's ability to translate revenue growth into bottom-line success. The book value per share has seen a consistent upward trend, growing from $29.66 in 2018 to $53.03 in the LTM of Q3 2023, indicating a CAGR of approximately 12%.

As of the most recent quarter, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $13,708.00 million. The company's total debt stands at $6,497.00 million, the company's cash position is twice the size of the debt load, a modest amount that reflects the company's conservative approach to leverage. The company's current ratio, a measure of its ability to cover short-term liabilities with short-term assets, is 2.11, which is considered healthy. In my opinion, Costco has a very strong balance sheet and debt is no concern.

Looking over the next 12 months, I expect growth to be slightly moderated as we likely are entering a tougher than usual macro-economic environment. As a result, I expect revenue to growth over the next twelve months about 6% and EPS to grow about 8%. Looking past the next twelve months, I then expect growth to approach 10% per year, more in line with Costco's past performance.

Valuation

When considering valuation, I always consider what we are paying for the business (the market capitalisation) versus what we are getting (the underlying business fundamentals and future earnings). I believe a reliable way of measuring what you get versus what you pay is by conducting a discounted cashflow analysis of the business as seen below.

COST's current TTM Cashflow per Share as of Q3, 2023 is $13.10. Based off Costco's scale of economies advantage, skilled capital allocation, brand loyalty, international expansion, and comp store sales projections I believe that COST's Cashflow per Share should grow conservatively at 10% annually for the next five years. Therefore, once factoring in the growth rate by Q2 2028 COST's Cashflow per Share is expected to be $21.10. If we then apply an exit multiple of 29, which is based off COST's mean price to free cashflow ratio for the previous 10 years, this infers a price target in five years of $545.07. Therefore, based on these estimations, if you were to buy COST at today's share price of $544.25, this would result in a CAGR of 4% over the next five years.

Unfortunately, despite how great the business is, I believe investors currently have expectations that are simply too high even for a great business such as Costco. A 4% CAGR over the next five years is not an adequate return especially when considering the US 5-year treasury bond is currently yielding over 4%. Therefore, Costco will remain on my watchlist in hopes that the market will provide investors with a better opportunity in the future.

Conclusion

I believe that Costco has successfully crafted a robust business model that capitalizes on economies of scale and low-profit margins, forming a virtuous cycle. This cycle not only bolsters customer loyalty but also provides Costco with a significant competitive advantage in the retail sector. Furthermore, I think that the company's strategic focus on international expansion and its remarkable membership renewal rates are pivotal for its sustained growth. The management team, in my opinion, enhances shareholder value through their shareholder-friendly policies, which include a history of consistent dividend payments and astute capital reinvestment. However, despite these compelling fundamentals and growth prospects, I feel that the stock may not offer the best investment opportunity at its current valuation. With a projected 4% CAGR over the next five years, the potential returns seem to lag behind the current yield of over 4% from a U.S. 5-year Treasury bond. Therefore, while I consider Costco to be a strong business, its current share price, in my view, may not provide the most attractive investment returns.