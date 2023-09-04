Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AudioEye: Developments In The Regulatory Environment Bode Well

Sep. 04, 2023 3:55 AM ETAudioEye, Inc. (AEYE)
Summary

  • AudioEye is a micro-cap company focused on helping web properties become accessible to people with disabilities.
  • The regulatory environment for web accessibility is heating up, and AudioEye is well-positioned to capture market share.
  • Lawsuits against web properties for accessibility lapses are increasing, creating a need for compliance solutions like AudioEye.
unrecognizable handicapped man in a wheelchair passing over handicapped sign painted on the ground

Alvaro Moreno Perez/iStock via Getty Images

What is one thing you are guaranteed to see outside of every business or public agency regardless of sector, industry, product, or service? Handicapped parking spaces. Why? Because it's federal law. Since 1990 and the passage of the American's with

This article was written by

Kevin Mackie profile picture
Kevin Mackie
2.45K Followers
Value strategies resonate with me, and I don't relegate myself to any sector or industry. You could say I am an equal opportunity investor: if a company meets my investment criteria, I will buy. Big picture, I look for three main things in a stock before I consider it for investment: Does the company have a product or service that will be in demand in the future? Does the company have a demonstrated history of success and are they on solid financial footing today (i.e., a manageable debt load and strong cash flow generation)? Can I purchase their stock for a reasonable price? If I can verify each of these things, I then look at how that company deploys their free cash flow to enrich their shareholders. Capital allocation is key. Money needs to be spent on the right thing at the right time, meaning that debt reduction should be prioritized over a dividend in most instances. Annual reports are also important to find any red flags or factors that strengthen the case for investment. That is the skeleton of my process, and it has served me well thus far. I appreciate engaging in intelligent dialogue with the SA community and look forward to learning with other users.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEYE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

