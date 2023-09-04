Size Matters: 2 REITs We're Buying Hand Over Fist

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Do you know Randy Newman's "Short People"?

The '70s song has quite the lyrics, beginning with:

Short people got no reason Short people got no reason Short people got no reason to live.

Umm… Say what?

Yet the point of the song isn't to actually target short people. It's to expose the ridiculousness of prejudice, hence the bridge:

Short people are just the same as you and I A fool such as I All men are brothers until the day they die It's a wonderful world.

So despite the potentially offensive (or amusing) presentation, the song's intended moral is pretty positive.

Don't judge a person by their size… or any other physical traits.

The same goes for companies.

Just because a business is small doesn't mean you shouldn't invest in it, and the reverse is true too.

Just because a company is big doesn't mean you should invest in it.

As I stress so often in these articles, you have to judge each business on its merit, asking questions like:

Who runs the company?

What levels of experience do they have?

How timeless is the business' larger industry?

Who are its customers, and what percentage of that pie does it claim?

With that said, let's face it…

Some of the answers can be a lot more flattering when you're looking at a big business versus a small-cap.

There's No Denying That Some Small-Caps Are Great

Again, this isn't an anti-small-cap article.

Most of my regular readers know I like a good up-and-coming company. I've successfully recommended many of them over the years, and I'm sure I will again.

They can be very complementary portfolio positions when handled correctly.

As Warren Buffett noted in 1999:

If I was running $1 million today, or $10 million for that matter, I'd be fully invested… It's a huge structural advantage not to have a lot of money… The universe I can't play in has become more attractive than the universe I can play in. I have to look for elephants. It may be that the elephants are not as attractive as the mosquitoes, but that is the universe I live in.

Elephants, of course, are large-cap companies. Whereas "mosquitoes" are the smaller businesses that just won't work for a portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) size.

They just don't offer enough shares to make it worth his while. Plus, the amount of money he'd have to invest in them would skyrocket the stock, benefiting others more than him and his company.

Which is a shame, he admits, because small-cap stocks can offer far larger profits. I think I proved that pretty well with STAG Industrial (STAG). My first article on the Industrial REIT in November 2011:

STAG since November 2011:

There's No Denying That Scale Advantage Is Awesome

Larger companies, like the ones I'm covering today, have a better chance of boasting scale advantage. And that's a very big deal.

Before we go on though, note the "better chance" part of that first sentence. As in it's not guaranteed.

As I discussed back in March while reviewing ETF choices, "Big Does Not Mean Better." It's just that, as this piece's title acknowledges, "Size Really Does Matter."

That can be a bad thing at times.

But when we're talking about scale advantage, it's a pretty clear positive all around. It means a company can sell more of a product or service at more attractive costs.

For instance, when ABC Company - a real estate investment trust, or REIT - starts out, it needs a certain number of management members and employees to oversee a certain number of properties. And those individuals cost a certain amount of money.

But say ABC purchases another portfolio of buildings. Depending on the type of REIT it is, it might very well have to hire additional employees. But it isn't going to have to bring in a second CEO, CFO, and COO.

They'll just be managing more business.

Or say ABC needs to outsource cleaning services for the new properties in addition to what it uses for the previous ones. In that case, the cleaning service it's currently contracting will probably offer it a discounted price to simply expand their contract.

Those are just two simple examples of how scale advantage can cut costs for a REIT. Companies can apply this principle to their accounting needs, technology, marketing, and so on.

The bigger we get as a company, the more important it becomes for us to shift responsibility and authority toward the front lines, toward that department manager who is stocking the shelves and talking to the customer… The bigger Wal-Mart gets, the more essential it is that we think small. Because that's exactly how we have become a huge corporation - by not acting like one. - Sam Walton

Realty Income (O)

Realty Income has been a public company since 1994 and has grown annual revenue from $49 million per year to over $3.8 Billion. This means that the business model is much more diverse with over 13,000 properties (85 industries) located in 50 states, Puerto Rico, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the U.K.

What started out as a few fast-food stores (i.e. Taco Bell), Realty Income has mushroomed into a gigantic S&P 500 company with many new verticals and new markets.

Realty Income IR

But the key to the Realty Income mousetrap is not that the company has grown assets under management…

…it's that the REIT has built a fortress balance sheet.

What this means is that Realty Income has a highly disciplined management team.

Realty Income finished Q2-23 with healthy leverage as measured by net debt to annualized pro-forma adjusted EBITDA of 5.3x and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.6x.

The company is A-rated by Moody's (A3) and S&P (A-) and is one of only eight S&P 500 REITs with 2 A3/A- ratings or better.

Realty Income IR

The combination of dominant scale, fortress balance sheet, and disciplined leadership results in track record of growing dividends for over 29 years in a row.

It's no fluke.

Realty Income IR

Now, all things considered, Realty Income is cheap, and given the growth prospects we see now, the San Diego-based REIT is a high conviction pick.

FAST Graphs

Realty is trading at $56.20 per share with a P/AFFO multiple of 14.2x (normal is 19.3x). The dividend yield is 5.5% and well-covered (payout ratio is 77%) and analysts forecast 4% growth in 2024 and 2025.

We have a BUY on Realty Income with an expected Annualized Tot Ann ROR of 20%.

FAST Graphs

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI has been a public company in a short period. The company listed shares in 2017 and has achieved investment grade ratings and S&P 500 inclusion in record time - in just 5 years.

VICI was formed after its spin-off from Caesars Entertainment Operating Co., a subsidiary of gaming giant Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) that emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2017.

The seed portfolio contained 20 Caesars gaming properties around the U.S., including Harrah's Las Vegas, Caesars Palace, and four racetracks. Today the company owns 50 "trophy" properties in 15 states and Canada.

This includes 60,100 hotel rooms, 4.1 million SF of gaming space, 6.7 million square feet of convention space, and more.

VICI IR

Recently VICI announced a $140 mortgage financing arrangement secured by Canyon Ranch Tucson and Canyon Ranch Lenox, as part of its partnership agreement with the health and wellness resort.

VICI intends to scale the Canyon relationship by taking advantages of ~$37Bn of CMBS maturities in the next 5 years. As VICI's CEO, Ed Pitoniak, points out on the recent Q2-23 earnings call,

The conversion of a conventional resort to a Canyon Ranch Resort has the potential to be transformative thanks to the capital and operating dynamics of the Canyon Ranch economic model.

John Payne, VICI's CFO added,

...we're traveling the world to find other unique opportunities that are out there. So it's just about building relationships and letting them know that should there be a time they want to monetize their real estate or they want to acquire another company or an asset that we're there to be a good partner.

Earlier this summer I asked the CEO about the European market and he replied,

We're very intrigued with the opportunities in the UK and in certain countries on the continent in Europe. We are taking the approach in Europe that we have largely taken here in North America, which is we're really focusing on what we call experiential white space. Experiential categories that have not seen a lot of sale leaseback activity previously. And one of the end results of not having seen a lot of sale leaseback activity is there has to be a certain amount of price discovery. So many of the situations we're looking at, we are helping to establish price discovery over what this real estate should be worth.

As I mentioned earlier, VICI obtained investment grade ratings in record time (S&P: BBB-; Fitch: BBB-, Moody's: Ba1) with impressive metrics: ~$4 billion in total liquidity, comprised of approximately $740 million in cash, $870 million of net proceeds available under our forward sale agreements and $2.4 billion of availability under the revolving credit facility.

VICI has raised its 100% cash dividend every year while targeting a 75% AFFO payout ratio. The growth in annualized dividend per share supported by 100% cash rent collection since formation in 2017.

VICI IR

VICI is also a healthy buy right now, shares trade at $30.99 with a P/AFFO of 15.0x (normal is 16.5x). The dividend yield is 5.0% and well-covered by AFFO (payout ratio is 75%). Analysts forecast growth of 5% in 2024 and 5% in 2025.

FAST Graphs

We have a BUY on VICI with an expected Annualized Tot Ann ROR of 20%.

FAST Graphs

The Secret Sale-Leaseback Catalyst

The Net Lease sector is highly fragmented, with an opportunity set of over $12 TRILLION properties.

That's right… $12 TRILLION.

As Sumit Roy, Realty Income's CEO pointed out on the Q2-23 earnings call,

Looking at the S&P 500 constituents within our addressable market, we count approximately 300 firms with $1.6 trillion of owned real estate. To quantify the near-term opportunity, which is available to us as sale-leaseback capital providers, this group has approximately $1.2 trillion of debt representing 34% of the group's outstanding debt capital maturing between 2024 and 2027.

Who can transact a sale-leaseback portfolio with Target?

Take a list of the Net Lease REIT players:

Based on Market Capitalization

iREIT®

Realty Income and VICI Properties are dominating players in the net lease REIT sector and because of their cost of capital convergence and because of the many benefits sale-leaseback financing provides (i.e. the elimination of maturity risk) they offer compelling platforms for sale-leaseback financing. As Sumit Roy explains,