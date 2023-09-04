Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bond Market And International Annual Returns

Sep. 04, 2023 4:41 AM ETAGG, BOND, CORP, BASIX, JMSIX, LQD, HYG, TLT, OAKIX, EMXC, VEA, JFEAX, DIA, SPY, ONEQ, QQQ, IWM, MDY, VWO, EEM
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.6K Followers

Summary

  • Looking at the 3-year annual returns, the S&P 500 is still outperforming the Nasdaq 100 or QQQs.
  • The 5-year return for the Russell 2000 is now low single digits.
  • Watch annual returns, and in particular note which asset classes lag the major US indices.

Data analysis, marketing strategy or statistics by business development leaders planning company growth. Hands of finance managers in a meeting talking about financial performance in an office

Kobus Louw

Bond market asset class “annual” returns

A better comparison would be the CPI (annual) against the above numbers.

Note the 10- and 15-year annual returns.

International:

The same affliction is impacting international as the bond market asset

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.6K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.