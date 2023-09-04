Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rubis: An Undervalued Emerging Markets Play With A High Dividend

Sep. 04, 2023 4:43 AM ETRubis (RBSFY), RUBSF
Paid To Wait profile picture
Paid To Wait
228 Followers

Summary

  • Rubis is an energy distribution company with an emerging markets focus benefiting from the development of road infrastructure, demographic growth, and improving living standards.
  • The company has a diversified business portfolio, with operations in Africa, the Caribbean, and Europe, including energy distribution, bulk liquid storage, and renewable electricity production.
  • Rubis recently expanded into the renewables sector through acquisitions, which has increased its debt level but also presents growth opportunities. The company has a stable track record of growth and offers a high but growing dividend.
  • The shares appear undervalued based on the earnings outlook, historical growth, and the dividend. Multiple expansion from historically low levels could boost the returns further.
Rubis Gas Station in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines

vale_t

Rubis (OTCPK:RBSFY) is a French company operating internationally in the energy distribution, energy storage and handling and renewables businesses. For investors Rubis is an emerging market play tapping into the development of road infrastructure, demographic growth and increase in the standard of

This article was written by

Paid To Wait profile picture
Paid To Wait
228 Followers
I focus on investment ideas about companies that pay a (healthy) dividend while you wait for capital appreciation. I like to see a good company that pays a dividend. The shares of the company are for a temporary reason undervalued compared to its fundamentals, peers, historical levels and/or the market. Technically and fundamentally there needs to be potential and high odds for capital appreciation by foreseeable catalysts. These elements provide a simple filter to invest in companies that reward shareholders in two ways. I often cover HVAC related stocks since that's the industry in which I was professionally involved with before turning into full-time investor. My name is Antti Leinonen and I'm a private full-time investor from Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RBSFY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.