Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Comerica's Interest Rate Exposure Makes Shares Unattractive

Sep. 04, 2023 4:54 AM ETComerica Incorporated (CMA)
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.59K Followers

Summary

  • Comerica has experienced significant deposit flight and shrinking net interest margins due to aggressive deposit pricing and the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.
  • The bank has stabilized deposits by raising interest rates, but this has compressed net interest margins and may require further increases.
  • Comerica's earnings are at risk from changes in interest rates, and the stock is viewed as having a poor risk/reward profile.
The entrance to Comerica Bank headquarters at Comerica Bank Tower in Dallas, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Back in October, I recommended investors in Comerica (NYSE:CMA) look to rotate out of the bank’s shares given the risk of deposit attrition. Indeed, the carnage in regional banks since the failure of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year has

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.59K Followers
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.