As the Hollywood strikes enter another month, Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) faces additional risk as the lack of new content becomes a problem for video streaming services. The stock fell to recent lows to end last week with an industry legend warning of an industry collapse. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the stock due to the ongoing competitive landscape from streamers and especially tech giants without a business model built around these services.

Lingering Strikes

Studios are now facing the first dual strike of writers and actors in decades. The Writers Guild of America went on strike all the way back in May followed by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which went on strike in July.

With the calendar flipping to September, media companies like Warner Bros. now face the lack of a fall TV lineup, limited theatrical releases and streaming services without new content. In the past, cable networks could keep customers via old programming and live sports events with viewers trapped into long-term contracts. The new paradigm is much more focused on streaming services where viewers can easily cancel subscriptions, crippling the media companies.

Media mogul Barry Diller had a warning for the industry on Friday suggesting a plan for the legacy media companies to quit working with Netflix (NFLX):

I think one fundamental thing, they should certainly get out of the room with their deepest fiercest and almost conclusive enemy, Netflix, and probably with Apple and Amazon, because Netflix is in one business and they are the rulers of the business.

The warning didn't appear to provide anything new to investors, but the sector plunged. Warner Bros. fell 12% with investor fears reinforced by a legend in the sector suggesting the lack of content next year could turn into a catastrophic scenario.

Streaming Faces Big Hit

Investors will keenly watch how the future business segment handles the strikes. The biggest weakness of the DTC segment is that service is easy to cancel.

Max and Discovery+ ended the last quarter with only 54.0 million domestic subscribers, down from 55.3 million in the prior quarter. ARPU continues to rise with the shift to the Max service with a $15. monthly price for the ad-free service.

The subscriber numbers shouldn't show any major impact during Q3, but Warner Bros. will soon run into issues with lack of new content. The big question will be how quickly the business will be harmed while the DTC segment is only getting close to being adjusted EBITDA profitable with a small $3 million loss in Q2'23.

The Studios segment will get absolutely crushed with no new movies being released. The long strike already has to ultimately crush this business for at least a small window in the future.

Studios revenues were $2.6 billion in Q2, already down substantially from $3.4 billion last year. The Networks Segment revenue of $5.6 billion is in constant decline now due to cord cutting, but this revenue is less likely impacted due to channels like TBS and TNT with sports rights and networks facing less immediate subscription cancellations due to lack of new content.

The future of the business in Studios and DTC is the most at risk from the stoppage of new production. These business units combined for $5.3 billion and face considerable downside next year without new production.

Outside of the destruction to the DTC service with no new content next year, Warner Bros. already had $44.7 billion in net debt. The company leveraged up the business to buy Warner Bros. and the worse possible outcome is a very weak 2024 with losses piling on and an uncertain future for the DTC business hitting the stock.

The majority of the $2.15 billion in adjusted EBITDA profits in the last quarter came from the Networks division, which is in secular decline. The segment saw EBITDA profits dip 8% on a pro-forma basis in Q2.

The issue facing Warner Bros. is a scenario where the Networks segment remains in decline and the DTC segment collapses due to no original content for months. At the same time, Netflix, Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) can all afford to absorb any losses and continue investing when the strikes end.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is to continue avoiding Warner Bros. due to the uncertainty surrounding the Hollywood strikes. The media giant has massive debt loads and the future of the company is likely to face a major hit next year without new original content.