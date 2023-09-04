Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Futu Charges Ahead In Singapore In Stepped-Up Global Expansion

Sep. 04, 2023 5:00 AM ETFutu Holdings Limited (FUTU)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.7K Followers

Summary

  • Futu’s total client assets in Singapore increased about 21% at the end of June from three months earlier, marking a fourth consecutive quarter of growth exceeding 10%.
  • The company’s revenue grew 42% during the quarter, as an 8% drop in fee income due to weak market sentiment was more than offset by big interest income gains.
  • While Futu’s global expansion can help to continue boosting its revenue, it certainly won’t be smooth sailing in the current choppy markets, where local competition is also fierce.

Businessmen investor think before buying stock market investment using smartphone to analyze trading data. investor analysis with stock exchange graph on screen. Financial stock market.

champpixs

It's all sunny in Singapore these days for Futu Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FUTU).

The online stock broker's latest quarterly results show it's making good progress in its efforts to establish a presence in the Lion City. For investors, this should be a

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.7K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.