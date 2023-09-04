Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The 1-Minute Market Report September 4, 2023

Summary

  • For the week, the S&P 500 was up 2.5%. We are now just 1.6% below the 2023 high-water mark, set on July 31.
  • The market entered a Golden Cross configuration on February 2, 2023.
  • A recession remains a distinct possibility, especially if the Fed keeps rates high for longer than necessary to achieve their stated goal of 2% inflation.

Originally posted on September 02, 2023

In this weekly analysis, we scrutinize the various asset classes, industries, equity categories, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that propelled the market higher and the market segments that defied the trend by declining.

This article was written by

Erik Conley profile picture
Erik Conley
10.38K Followers
Trader, analyst & portfolio manager, from 1975 - 2001. Former head of equity trading at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago. Now a private investor, founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm, and private investing coach. It gives me great satisfaction to teach retail investors the same skills and strategies that I used with my high net worth clients as a private wealth manager. It may be a cliche, but giving something back to the community is more rewarding to me than helping very rich people get even richer.

