Opendoor: The Bottom May Be Here For The Brave

Sep. 04, 2023 9:00 AM ETOpendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)
Summary

  • The management team has proven our OPEN investment thesis, attributed to the moderation of its acquisition pace and highly liquid balance sheet.
  • Thanks to the sustained R&D efforts, we are already seeing notable improvements in its operating efficiency and spreads between offer/ selling prices.
  • OPEN's new inventories have recorded excellent gross margins of 14.4% and contribution margin of 10.6% in FQ2'23, compared to the overall contribution margins of -4.6%.
  • The market sentiments appear to have bottomed here, with the existing home sales in July 2023 already nearing the historical bottom during the 2008 recession and March 2020 pandemic period.
  • Assuming that OPEN is able to demonstrate its proof of concept during these times of post-pandemic housing crisis, we believe that its tailwind may be highly promising once the uncertain macroeconomic outlook lifts.
Real estate growth chart. 3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

The OPEN Investment Thesis Seems Promising At This (Potential) Bottom

We previously covered Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) in June 2023, discussing its mixed prospects.

On the one hand, it remained to be seen how the nascent iBuying company might perform, attributed to the

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Comments

