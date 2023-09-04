shapecharge

Thesis

The ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle is long a portfolio of U.S. high yield bonds, duration hedged via short treasury futures. The fund contains a portfolio which is very similar in composition to pure long HY funds such as the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), but the rates component is eliminated via its treasury futures hedges.

In effect HYHG is an instrument to be used to gain exposure to U.S. high yield during rising rates environments, while monetary easing cycles bring about very poor risk/reward metrics:

Funds to Utilize (Author)

In this article we are going to discuss HYGH's composition, its duration hedging, the outperformance observed during the most recent tightening monetary cycle and the outlook for the future given the implied Fed rate cuts penciled in by the Fed Funds forward market for 2024.

HYHG versus just long U.S. high yield

The best way to visually understand what HYGH does, is by plotting its total return versus the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG):

3-Year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

JNK and HYG are pure long bond vehicles, and marquee funds in the space. We can see all three vehicles displaying a very similar total return profile until January 2022. The Fed started raising rates in March 2022, but the yield curve had started moving up earlier.

By virtue of eliminating the negative drag from the rates impact, HYHG has been able to significantly outperform in the past two years. Keep in mind there are two main components in high yield bond pricing:

1) Rates

2) Credit Spreads

Rates reference the prevailing risk free rate levels, and are looked at based on the duration of the underlying bond. A 5-year bond will be driven by the move in rates in that duration bucket. HYHG for example, has a collateral weighted average maturity of 5.1 years:

Collateral Maturity Profile (Fund Fact Sheet)

If it was not hedged, its rates component would be driven by the 5-year on the run treasury yield.

Credit spreads are the level of additional compensation a bondholder gets in addition to the prevailing risk free rates. Credit spreads are determined by the macro economic environment, with recessions being marked by very wide credit spreads, while economic expansions are usually periods of time with very tight credit spreads.

Collateral Composition

The fund has a long position in a diversified portfolio of high yield bonds which is subsequently hedged for rates moves via short treasury futures:

Hedging via Futures (Fund Fact Sheet)

The fund pursues a laddered futures approach, by utilizing the 2-, 5- and 10-year points in the curve, with the 5-year having the highest weighting since it is the fund weighted average maturity.

The long bond positioning is very similar to any well-diversified high yield bond fund:

Fund Credit Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

The fund has a balanced approach to its credits, very similar to how the JNK portfolio:

JNK ETF Ratings Profile (Fund Fact Sheet)

JNK has roughly 45% of the collateral in 'BB' rated credits, while HYHG has roughly 42% of its portfolio in BB names (BB+, BB and BB- names in the above graph). The buckets are fairly similar for 'B' names and 'CCC' credits.

From a sectoral standpoint, the fund is overweight 'Industrials-Service':

Fund Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

When looking at the maturity distribution of the collateral, we get a better understanding of the laddered futures hedging approach:

Maturity Profile (Fund Fact Sheet)

While the weighted average maturity of the collateral is 5.1 years, half of the holdings fall in the '1-5 Years' bucket, while the other half fall in the '5-10 Years' one.

When hedging, a portfolio manager usually derives a DV01 profile by tenor bucket, and enters into equivalent hedges for each bucket so that the DV01s are flattened for each one. If the portfolio manager would have simply done a 5-year flat future hedge, they would have introduced steepening/flattening risk factors in the fund. The 2-year point in the curve does not trade at the same level as the 5- or 10-year, and the spread relationship between those points changes. What is currently done here is extremely correct from a financial engineering standpoint.

What is the outlook for the fund

As discussed in the thesis section, holding this fund makes sense in a tightening monetary cycle because it is able to isolate credit spreads, and it does not get dragged down by rising risk free rates. However, during a monetary easing cycle the opposite occurs:

2019/2021 Total Returns (Seeking Alpha)

The above is the period from January 2019 to end of 2021, when the Fed cut rates to almost 0%. We can see HYHG lagging JNK and HYG, while displaying the same drawdown during Covid.

Simply put HYHG will not benefit from the 5% upside provided by its duration profile when rates will move down by 100 bps from here. The market is pricing rate cuts for 2024:

SOFR Forward Curve (Chatham)

We can see from the above graph, courtesy of Chatham, that the forward market sees SOFR close to 4% by the end of 2025. Extrapolating a similar move in the 5-year tenor gives us a rough 100 bps move down in risk free rates.

Simply put, when rates move lower, as a retail investor you want to run duration, and that is done via JNK or HYG. HYHG has done extremely well in the past two years, but its outperformance will turn in underperformance once rates move down. We are not saying the fund will lose money on a total return basis, but we are showing a retail investor why HYHG will structurally underperform JNK and HYG. It is thus preferable to switch into either of those on the back of lower rates in 2024.

Analytics

AUM: $0.12 billion.

Sharpe Ratio: 0.57 (3-year).

Standard Deviation: 7.3 (3-year).

Annualized Volatility: 9.9

Yield: 5.9%.

Composition: Fixed Income - U.S High Yield (rates hedged)

Duration: -0.07 years

Expense Ratio: 0.5%.

Conclusion

HYHG is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle is composed of a granular portfolio of U.S. high yield bonds, with a credit rating profile very similar to the better known JNK fund. HYHG hedges its rates component via short treasury futures positions, and thus has been able to outperform during today's monetary tightening environment.

As risk free rates have risen significantly, JNK and HYG have moved down in value due to their high duration profiles, while HYHG has had a positive performance, clipping the portfolio credit spread. The opposite will occur once rates start moving down. The market is implying rate cuts for 2024, thus we expect JNK and HYG to outperform on a relative basis due to their higher duration profiles.

HYHG has been a great tool to use to gain exposure to U.S. high yield during a violent monetary tightening cycle, but it is now time for a retail investor to reposition their portfolios for an increased duration profile as we close in on 2024. We are of the opinion an investor is best served to Sell out of HYHG at this stage.