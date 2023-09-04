Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HYHG: Sell It On Lower Rates In 2024

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.81K Followers

Summary

  • ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF is a fixed-income ETF that hedges against rising interest rates.
  • HYHG has outperformed other high-yield bond ETFs due to its elimination of the negative impact of rising rates via treasury futures short positions.
  • As rates are expected to decrease in the future, switching to other ETFs with higher duration profiles will generate higher total returns.

Analytics, hands or business man with tablet for investment strategy, finance growth or financial review. Digital, search or manager in office for schedule, future data analysis or economy research

shapecharge

Thesis

The ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle is long a portfolio of U.S. high yield bonds, duration hedged via short treasury futures. The fund contains a portfolio which is very similar

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.81K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.