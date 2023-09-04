Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GDXJ: Rising Gold Price And Falling Inflation, Bullish Combination For Gold Miners

Geoffrey Caveney profile picture
Geoffrey Caveney
2.95K Followers

Summary

  • Sentiment for gold and junior gold miner stocks is low, but the gold price has been in a strong bull market.
  • Falling inflation rates may benefit gold miners by controlling the costs of mining input materials.
  • Seasonal performance for junior gold miners has been historically poor in the fall, but recent trends suggest a bullish performance in the coming months.
Open Cut Gold Mine

mikulas1

If you read various online message boards where gold bugs and junior gold miner stock investors comment, you might think that the past 3 years have been the worst gold and miners bear market of our lifetimes. Sentiment seems as low as

This article was written by

Geoffrey Caveney profile picture
Geoffrey Caveney
2.95K Followers
Investor, researcher, independent thinker, human being Antifragile

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long physical precious metals and select individual junior gold miner stocks.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Today, 7:09 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (258)
Good take. Thank you for the shout!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.