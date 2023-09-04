Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MongoDB Q2: Too Expensive For Now

Sep. 04, 2023 7:14 AM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.48K Followers

Summary

  • MongoDB's shares rose 5% after reporting strong second-quarter results last week, but the current valuation is not attractive even for growth investors.
  • The company's core service offering, MongoDB Atlas, is seeing strong customer adoption and revenue growth.
  • MongoDB raised its revenue guidance for FY 2024 and could achieve positive free cash flow.
  • At 14X FY 2024 revenues, shares have an unattractive risk profile.

MongoDB headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) soared 5% after the database software maker reported results for its second fiscal quarter last week. Given the company’s strong subscription revenue momentum and narrowing losses, I believe MongoDB is a promising software

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.48K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.